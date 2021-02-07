Economic outlook: Montana Connections park is a hive of economic development

When it comes to economic development, where’s Butte’s most active area?
If you said Uptown, you’d be mistaken. On the Flat? Nope.
If you want to find Butte’s economic hot spot, look west — to Montana Connections Business Development Park and the surrounding area, including Solvay and the Port of Montana.
Two major infrastructure projects slated for 2021 will make the bustling Montana Connections park even busier.
Kristen Rosa, the park’s administrator, says a long-planned rail extension will be put out to bid in March, and should be completed this year. The spur will extend rail from the Port of Montana and give businesses at Montana Connections access to both the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern lines.
The extension is an enormous plus for two businesses at the Park — Montana Craft Malt and Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions — both of which located in the park partly to take advantage of the rail access.
The other big infrastructure item is a new road in the park that will connect several parcels east of the FedEx Freight warehouse, with gas, electric, potable water, industrial water, sewer and fiber systems. Called Sugarloaf Loop, it will also go out for bid in March or April, and is expected to be able to be completed in this year’s construction season.
Butte-Silver Bow has also been successful in developing warehouse space on a parcel just south of German Gulch Road in the park, partnering with a firm called German Gulch Development. Initially, GGD thought it could use 6,000 square feet, so Butte-Silver Bow decided to build a 12,000-square-foot building and lease the rest, Rosa said. By the time the building was built, GGD wanted 9,000 square feet, and Butte-Silver Bow quickly leased the remaining 3,000, then built another 12,000-square-foot warehouse and leased that.
While Butte has existing warehouse space, the power doors and high ceilings in the new buildings — and the location — make the structures desirable for many potential customers.
There's lots more new at the park.
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply announced a new 80,000 square-foot distribution center at the park last December.
And North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line, which has had a service center at the park since 2008, has moved to a new, much larger building at the park, a 20,633-square-foot center on 24 acres. It includes a 42-door service center. The company expects to have a major presence in Butte long-term.
The Montana National Guard is building a brand-new armory on 51 acres in the park. Construction is expected to begin next year with occupancy in 2023.
Butte-Silver Bow is in advanced discussions with several other potential tenants, Rosa said.
Mitsubishi-Hitachi
Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power Systems Americas, a power generation and energy storage solutions provider, has an option on a large parcel that sits between Solvay and REC Silicon. Mitsubishi Power wants to develop an electrolyzing plant to extract hydrogen from water, which would fuel a green-energy power plant. Both the electrolyzing plant and the power plant would be located on the 160-acre site.
Mike Ducker, vice president for renewable fuels and the Western region at Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas, said in an interview that the company "is putting significant capital and human resources on the line right now. We're making this commitment because we believe there's a significant opportunity here. We're making great efforts to turn this into a reality."
Included in the project would be a 400-mile pipeline to carry hydrogen not used on site to salt caverns in Utah, where it would be stored.
While Montana has not set any official goals for decarbonizing its power grid, other states, including Utah, Oregon and Washington, have done so, and they are facing deadlines to perform on those goals. The Butte hydrogen plant could be the solution.
"Colstrip's outlook is uncertain. We see signals that in-state generation is having challenges. We see neighboring states with aggressive goals to decarbonize," Ducker said.
"We expect to be working hand in hand with major utilities in the Northwest as we ultimately drive this forward," Ducker said. To get the facility constructed and fully operational, he added, Mitsubishi will select a partner to be the plant's end user, but emphasized that "We're the developer. We're making investments in Montana."
Mitsubishi is currently backing Montana legislation to name green hydrogen as a renewable energy source, and seeking tax concessions for the project.
Ducker emphasized that hydrogen produced in Butte could have more uses than "just" electric power generation.
"We see the close proximity to I-15 as a way to connect to a hydrogen storage project, but also serve other industry along the highway corridor, including transport," he said, adding that hydrogen-powered long-haul trucking may not be too far in the future.
Also, the high-voltage lines that have carried Colstrip power to the Northwest could just as easily carry hydrogen-generated power.
Ducker said hydrogen could team with other renewables like wind and solar.
"We don't have to compete against each other. We can be in concert together, more affordably and reliably meeting decarbonization goals across the region," he said.
REC Silicon
REC Silicon has come through a really tough period, and now, things look considerably brighter at the company, which produces specialty gases and polysilicon for the semiconductor industry.
"We are going strong," said DeAnna Worley, vice president supervising human resources, health, safety and environmental concerns at the plant. "We're basically running full out."
She said that as challenging and detrimental as COVID-19 has been, one aspect of the fact more people are working from home is that they "continue to buy computers, flat-screen TVs and cell phones," and that means increased demand for REC's products.
A trade war with China, crippling the solar-panel industry, has meant that the company's Moses Lake, Washington plant has been idled. While nothing's official, Worley said there are high hopes for improvement there.
In Butte, the improved financial picture means the plant is actually able to consider expanding.
"Our engineers haven't come up with the full package yet, but when they do we'll send a proposal to our board of directors. We hope that's in 2021, even though it may not actually happen" this year, she said. "We've been in a financial struggle for so long that we had to put any thought of expansion on hold. But now we're reinvigorating the project, doing the work to get a proposal together for what an expansion would look like."
The company's Butte workforce as of the end of January was 205, Worley said.
"Things are good out here, and we're optimistic for many reasons," Worley said. "We're focusing on running a safe, reliable operation and giving good products to our customers."
Port of Montana
The Port of Montana is expanding too. In conjunction with the Montana Connections rail expansion, the Port is adding four new track lines totaling about 5,000 rail feet. Kathy Fasso, general manager of the Port of Montana, said Friday that the project is about a 30% expansion of the port's rail facilities.
Fasso said the additional track will increase "capacity, efficiency and safety" for customers. They'll be able to unload more rail cars in less time.
The Port, built in 1988, is unique in its ability to access both UP and BNSF as well as being at the intersection of the freeways.
"It's a big deal for our customers," she said. "We're really excited."
Solvay
The Solvay property at the park is in the midst of remediating an inactive elemental phosphorus plant. It's an enormous job.
The company has nearly completed the installation of an on-site phosphorus recovery plant, called a mud still. Eight operators and a supervisor have been hired for the mud-still operation and they have completed initial training.
The first batch of phosphorus-contaminated material was loaded into the still last fall, and several design and construction issues were identified, so the process was shut down and the plant was modified. Since the plant was restarted, some 42 batches have been successfully processed using the mud still technology.
This month, Solvay expects to be able to load an "isocontainer" with recovered phosphorus that can then be sold.
The cleanup operation at the site will last at least five years.
Meanwhile, groundwater monitoring and other corrective measures continue.
A rocket-engine testing facility at the site has been decommissioned after the work there was completed.
***
Put it all together and it's a stunning amount of economic activity on the 1,700-acre park.
Rosa said that the Tax Increment Financing Industrial District that the park is based on "did exactly what it was supposed to do." She said the TIFID Board deserves a ton of credit for all they have done as volunteers. Members of the board include Todd Johnson, Andy Durkin, Todd Tregidga, Lucinda M. LaSalle, Shawn Fredrickson, Mick Ringsak and Rody Holman.
"They are wonderful to work with," Rosa said.