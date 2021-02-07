Economic outlook: Montana Connections park is a hive of economic development

Ducker said hydrogen could team with other renewables like wind and solar.

"We don't have to compete against each other. We can be in concert together, more affordably and reliably meeting decarbonization goals across the region," he said.

REC Silicon

REC Silicon has come through a really tough period, and now, things look considerably brighter at the company, which produces specialty gases and polysilicon for the semiconductor industry.

"We are going strong," said DeAnna Worley, vice president supervising human resources, health, safety and environmental concerns at the plant. "We're basically running full out."

She said that as challenging and detrimental as COVID-19 has been, one aspect of the fact more people are working from home is that they "continue to buy computers, flat-screen TVs and cell phones," and that means increased demand for REC's products.

A trade war with China, crippling the solar-panel industry, has meant that the company's Moses Lake, Washington plant has been idled. While nothing's official, Worley said there are high hopes for improvement there.

In Butte, the improved financial picture means the plant is actually able to consider expanding.