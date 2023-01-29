Economic outlook: Money spent on construction increases

Nearly $80 million was spent on construction last year in Butte, with 910 building permits issued.

“The money that was spent is a 4.3% increase from 2021,” said Butte-Silver Bow Planning Director Dylan Pipinich.

The number of permits, however, fell short of the previous year, which totaled 1,001.

“We were down in permits but up 5% in valuation, which is pretty good,” said Pipinich.

These permits included new residential contracts, commercial projects, additions, garages, storage units and more. Since 2017, money spent on construction has increased each year and by the end of 2022, had nearly doubled.

Five years ago, an estimated $44 million was spent. The following year, that amount increased to more than $51 million. In 2019, it was $70.7 million. Approximately $72.7 million was spent in 2020 and by 2021, the total sum reached $76.2.

So far the first month of 2023 has been pretty busy for Pipinich and his staff, with numerous pre-application inquiries already on their desks.

For the planning director, that shows interest in construction has not slowed down, and early indicators lead him to believe 2023 will be a good year. With January already being unusually hectic, the director predicts that by year end, permits will exceed last year’s numbers.