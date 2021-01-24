Economic outlook: Local businesses hoping to turn a corner

Matt Skuletich and Willy Cusson were living the dream when they became owners of the Acoma Lounge, a long-time popular watering hole in Uptown Butte on March 16, 2019.
The bar business at 60 E. Broadway St. was booming that first year.
“We were doing so good,” said Cusson.
Exactly one year into their ownership, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the two Butte men have struggled to stay afloat. They’re not alone.
The virus hit the overall economy hard and in southwest Montana, unemployment went from all-time lows of around 3.6% in November 2019 to an all-time high of 11.3% last April at the height of pandemic restrictions and shutdowns, according to newly compiled figures by NorthWestern Energy economist John Kasperick.
There were job losses in 11 of 20 categories of private employment in Butte-Silver Bow, but they were greatest in accommodations and food services (mainly hotels, restaurants and bars and casinos) and retail trade (mainly stores).
Retail lost 150 jobs, a decline of 7.8%, but accommodations and food services lost nearly twice that many — 290 jobs, or 14.2%.
Cusson and Skuletich were OK with the mandatory closures first imposed after the pandemic hit.
“We understood the reasons for it,” said Skuletich.
They applied and received stabilization grants offered by state and federal entities.
“That helped us out for a couple of months,” said Cusson, “but then we were back in the struggle tank.”
They also took a “tremendous hit” with the loss of the Montana Folk Festival and An Ri Ra, Cusson said.
The directive imposed on Nov. 11 added to their burden. The new mandate required casinos, bars and restaurants to close nightly by 10 p.m.
“We have been taking all the precautions,” explained Skuletich. “It does not make sense to me at all.”
Cusson said the curfew just added more strain and stress to their everyday lives.
“The (previous) 12:30 a.m. curfew allowed us to stay a little bit ahead but the new curfew turned things around for us in a bad way,” said Cusson. “Now we watch money go out with no money coming in.”
Sooner rather than later, they hope to see small business owners with seats on the Butte-Silver Bow County Health Board.
“Right now, no one is representing us,” said Skuletich.
Almost from the start, the restrictions placed on restaurants made it virtually impossible for Tom Cronnelly to stay in business.
His buffet restaurant, OMG! Mongolian Grill at 17 N. Main St., has been closed since March 16.
To stay open, Cronnelly would have had to change the whole format of his restaurant, which would have been costly.
“We are not a takeout or delivery restaurant so the restrictions impacted our buffet restaurant dramatically,” said Cronnelly.
To cut expenses, he and his wife Kristi decided to close the restaurant’s doors, just for the foreseeable future, and concentrate on their food truck, Mango’s.
The stabilization grants helped keep the food truck going and the business has generated enough money to pay some bills. Mango’s has a much smaller menu than what his restaurant offered.
“The point is though,” said Cronnelly, “we have a menu which allows us to do takeout.”
For now, Cronnelly calls it his long-term approach to the pandemic.
“It’s a marathon,” he said, “not a sprint.”
He noted that many people, including those at NorthWestern, have been working from home since last March.
“There’s not a whole lot of people in Uptown Butte,” he said.
But Cronnelly thinks Butte will turn a corner once COVID’s mortality rate dramatically lessens.
“We don’t need to have fewer cases, we need to have fewer deaths,” he said.
The pandemic has been challenging for Ed Orizotti of Pork Chop John’s, too.
Due to limited inside space, the Uptown eatery at 8 W. Mercury St. has been closed to walk-in traffic since March 16. The increase in COVID cases this past fall closed the inside restaurant at 2400 Harrison Ave., but, it, too continues to offer drive-thru service.
“It lessened the chance of our customers and employees getting the virus,” Orizotti said.
The Uptown location has taken more of a hit due to Butte High students staying inside the school for lunch and NorthWestern employees working from home. But both eateries get a lot of take-out business and home deliveries have increased and they have held up.
“There have been no increases of course but it has been pretty steady,” Orizotti said.
He plans to err on the side of caution when it comes to fully reopening and take his cue from the experts.
“We are just thankful to our employees and for the customers that are still coming,” he said.