Economic outlook: Local businesses hoping to turn a corner

“We don’t need to have fewer cases, we need to have fewer deaths,” he said.

The pandemic has been challenging for Ed Orizotti of Pork Chop John’s, too.

Due to limited inside space, the Uptown eatery at 8 W. Mercury St. has been closed to walk-in traffic since March 16. The increase in COVID cases this past fall closed the inside restaurant at 2400 Harrison Ave., but, it, too continues to offer drive-thru service.

“It lessened the chance of our customers and employees getting the virus,” Orizotti said.

The Uptown location has taken more of a hit due to Butte High students staying inside the school for lunch and NorthWestern employees working from home. But both eateries get a lot of take-out business and home deliveries have increased and they have held up.

“There have been no increases of course but it has been pretty steady,” Orizotti said.

He plans to err on the side of caution when it comes to fully reopening and take his cue from the experts.

“We are just thankful to our employees and for the customers that are still coming,” he said.

