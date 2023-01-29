Economic outlook: Greenway trails, other projects on chief executive’s radar

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has a number of items on his 2023 “to do” list, and by year end, he hopes to have checked off each and every one of them.

The chief executive’s main focus will be to continue to enhance Butte’s many attributes. One way Gallagher plans to do just that is by expanding on the many trails that exist in and around Butte.

“Trail connectivity in our community is a major focus in our parks and recreation master plan,” said Gallagher. “Connecting trails together with our park system is important and a way to build a healthier community.”

Gallagher cites the Greenway trails, still under construction, as an example of trail connectivity not only for Butte-Silver Bow but as a connection to Anaconda-Deer Lodge.

The plan is to extend the Greenway 26 miles, from Silver Bow Creek to the Warm Springs Ponds. At present, the Greenway is just over 9 miles, beginning in Rocker and going west on Interstate-15.

The chief executive believes that the parks, trails and recreation are not just important amenities but also marketing tools that can be used to attract potential businesses.

As for the state of the economy, according to Gallagher, Butte is on the right track and he believes the community will continue to grow. The proof, he noted, is in the value of the local mill, the number of recent businesses that have opened, expanded, or are currently under construction, and the fact that Butte’s unemployment rate was at just 2.3% as of November 2022.

“Unemployment in our community is at record low numbers for those looking for work,” he added, “and there is new construction in both of our industrial parks that continues to grow the professional businesses in our community.”

Speaking of businesses, that is another major focus for Gallagher, who along with members of B-SB Community Development, Butte Local Development Corp./Headwaters, and the B-SB Chamber of Commerce, continue to actively recruit not just retail, but industrial and professional service businesses.

“The recruitment of businesses is critically important,” said Gallagher. “I can assure the public that we are seeing interest in many different business sectors, which includes retail.”

Gallagher continues to build on the county's relationship with Montana Technological University and Highlands College, which last year was awarded a $1 million grant from the federal COVID relief and economic stimulus funds. The grant is being used to educate students in a number of skilled-labor trades, including construction, automotive technology, heavy equipment, welding and more.

In addition, Gallagher, along with other county officials, is working alongside Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook on a joint research and development venture that would benefit not only the school, but Butte-Silver Bow, as well.

The performing arts is also on the chief executive’s radar.

Gallagher and his team are working with the Mother Lode to address the theater’s structural interior issues.

“They need to be addressed and renovation is necessary,” said Gallagher.

Yes, building permits are up and unemployment is low, but it’s not all sunshine and roses in Butte-Silver Bow.

Poverty, homelessness, drug use and mental illness have also increased and Gallagher plans to continue working alongside community groups to address each and every issue.

“We are not turning a blind eye,” assured Gallagher.

Affordable housing is also a matter of concern and Gallagher and his team are currently updating the county's housing plan, a necessary requirement to access state and federal grant funding for affordable housing. The team is also writing an infrastructure plan for water and sewer expansion.

By next month, Butte’s chief executive will be giving a full report of achievements for 2022 to the B-SB Council of Commissioners. Following that meeting, the report will be made available to the public.

“Butte is a good place to raise a family,” said Gallagher, “because we are continuing to build and enhance.”