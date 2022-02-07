Economic outlook: Golden Sunlight gets new life

There’s gold in them thar tailings.

And sulfur.

The conclusion that there’s value in re-processing tailings to extract a gold and sulfide concentrate motivated the owner of the Golden Sunlight Mine in Jefferson County to tackle the regulatory hoops necessary to get underway.

“We are hoping to finish commissioning and ship our first concentrates before the end of February,” said Kathy du Plessis, a spokeswoman for Barrick Gold, in a January 26 email.

This certainly appears to be good news economically for Jefferson County and nearby Whitehall.

In January 2021, Golden Sunlight employed 17 people full-time. Barrick expects to employ up to 37 people once the reprocessing is in full production. That tally does not include truck drivers and other contractors, said du Plessis.

“The project is expected to last for seven to 12 years, depending on production rates and market demand,” she said.

The concentrate will be used in gold production.

Barrick, an international mining company, is headquartered in Toronto.

The company has said about 26 million tons of tailings will be reprocessed at Golden Sunlight.

All activities would occur on currently disturbed or previously disturbed and reclaimed land.

The Golden Sunlight Mine, located about five miles northeast of Whitehall, has operated as both an open pit and underground mine. Open-pit mine operations ceased in 2015 and underground operations halted in 2019.

The layoffs that followed hurt many employees, their families and their communities. A March article in The Montana Standard quoted Jim Loomis, the mine’s safety coordinator, about the impact of the layoffs and the potential of the reprocessing to kick-start activity again.

“They were all pretty in despair when we were shutting down,” he said. “And this kind of breathes new life.”

Meanwhile, Jefferson County officials had hoped the new Western Legacy Center would open around Memorial Day in Whitehall to take advantage of the seasonal surge in tourists passing by on Interstate 90.

Yet Jay Linderman, executive director, said that opening is unlikely.

“We have made forward progress on this project, but have been delayed by the execution of our EDA grant,” he said. “Apparently staffing issues has put this process on a slow track.”

Linderman said it’s not yet clear when the center will open.

Once that happens, the Western Legacy Center is slated to feature the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. As envisioned, the center will sell Made in Montana products and feature hands-on displays and exhibits showcasing the state’s cowboy and cowgirl culture, Native American culture, railroads, mining, mountain men and more.

Montana’s cowboy culture could dovetail with the effort to rustle up a meat packing plant in Whitehall.

“We are still working on the project and have it as a high priority,” said Eric Seidensticker, executive director of the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.

He said that his organization has worked with Headwaters RC&D and the Butte Local Development Corp. to study the economic possibilities of a meat packing plant.

Joe Willauer, executive director of BLDC, weighed in.

“At this point we assisted with the funding of the feasibility study and are partnering with the JLDC to move the project forward,” Willauer said. “There is a significant need for additional meat processing in our state and we’re excited that this need could be filled in the Headwaters region.

“We know that Montana raises the best beef in the country, and we want more communities to have access to this great product,” he said.

Seidensticker said the meat-packing plant remains a high priority for the JLDC.

He cited other economic development efforts:

JLDC is working on commercial/industrial development projects at the Sunlight Business Park near Whitehall and the South Campus near Boulder. The Sunlight Business Park currently houses about a half dozen businesses, ranging from maintenance and repair to an internet provider. Youth Dynamics is a tenant in the South Campus buildings.

JLDC is working with partners in the Boulder area on a pilot project to bring affordable childcare to the area.

Jefferson County voters approved a bond levy to upgrade the high school in Boulder.

A consultant has been selected to create and implement a preliminary architectural report for the Star Theater in Whitehall, built in 1905. The theater has been described as “one of the most important historic buildings remaining in the heart of Whitehall and one of Montana’s oldest, longest-running theaters.”

