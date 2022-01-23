Economic Outlook: Forecast for Butte, area a mix of storm clouds, silver linings

After COVID-19 and mandatory shutdowns and other response actions wreaked havoc on many residents and businesses in Butte and nearby areas in 2020, the recovery was strong in 2021.

Real strong, especially when it comes to jobs.

That was not only true in Butte-Silver Bow but in other counties in southwest Montana — Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell.

In April 2020, unemployment in the region hit an all-time high of 11.3%. Things got better later that year and according to newly compiled figures from NorthWestern Energy economist John Kasperick, the trend continued in 2021.

“Our labor force includes all those employed plus those unemployed actively seeking work,” Kasperick told The Montana Standard this week. “The number of unemployed and the unemployment rate is the lowest we have ever seen.”

By November last year, the unemployment rate in Granite County was 3.1% but in all the other counties, it was below 2%. Butte-Silver Bow came in at 1.9%.

Some storm clouds developed in 2021 that will continue to present serious challenges in 2022, including the highest inflation rate in 40 years and an extremely tight labor market. Those will slow growth this year, Kasperick says, but here’s some more good news.

Population in the region grew at 3.6%, or 2,941 people, from 2010 to 2020, still below statewide growth of 9.6%. Butte-Silver Bow’s population grew from 34,200 in 2010 to 35,153 in 2020. Still slow but the 2.7% increase was the fastest since 1910 to 1920.

Kasperick cites other good news on the economic front, including:

• Silver Bow County’s major employers and the economy’s diversification over the years have brought stability.

• Uptown investments and resurgence continues.

• The Montana Connections Business Park west of town continues to grow.

• New housing developments.

• NorthWestern Energy continues to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure, and new connects for service in southwest Montana accelerated in 2021.

Overall, the area is poised for more growth this year if supply-chain problems are resolved and there’s an increase in housing availability, Kasperick says in a draft analysis he plans to share at an upcoming regional economic outlook forum.

Joe Willauer, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corp., acknowledges the challenges heading into a new year. But he also remembers what much of 2020 brought.

“Two years ago, even a year ago, it was scary,” he said. “The global pandemic forced closures of a lot of small businesses and people were trying to figure out, ‘What does all this mean?’ And there was a lot of fear in our business community.”

The phones at the BLDC, the area’s leading economic development organization, were “ringing off the hook,” Willauer said.

“If I were to put one thing in all of it, it was just uncertainty,” he said. “People were very uncertain and no one knew what was coming. And from my perspective, the rebound has been better than anything we could have anticipated.”

He said the BLDC partnered with the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, local government, Headwaters RC&D, financial institutions and local government to help the effort.

An influx of federal money helped too, he said, and the BLDC and others deployed loans and grants that helped businesses stay open, buy new equipment and in some cases, grow and expand.

“We’ve weathered this storm and we’re coming out really good on the other side,” Willauer said.

Storm clouds

Some of the good news, unfortunately, has downsides, too.

It’s good that the area is at a maximum employment level and “it’s a great time if you want a job and want to be working,” Kasperick says.

But the tight labor market is making it harder for employers to hire and retain workers. Look at all the help-wanted signs in Butte, Anaconda, Dillon and other communities in southwest Montana.

“This has impacted our retail and service industries, with some employers having to cut back hours of operation,” Kasperick said. “Many employers are understaffed and they have to compete more to try and get employees. This ultimately puts upward pressure on wages and drives inflation and higher prices.”

Inflation, it turns out, was not transitory as some federal officials had said months ago. The annual inflation rate hit 7% in December, its highest level since 1982, and it’s expected to remain elevated throughout this year.

In response to inflation, Kasperick says in his analysis, employees are demanding higher wages and employers are raising their prices, leading to a “wage-price spiral.”

There are several factors behind that, he says, including supply chain issues, pent-up demand from consumers coming out of the pandemic, money available to banks from the Federal Reserve buying securities to encourage borrowing, and all the stimulus payments and checks the federal government sent out.

“We haven’t seen this level of inflation in 40 years and it really is the perfect storm right now driven by all these supply-side and demand-side factors,” Kasperick told the Standard.

In response to all that, he notes, the Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates three to four times this year and that will drive down borrowing and spending. And the federal government has stopped stimulus payments, which will curb spending.

Businesses in southwest Montana will face significant cost increases this year that will impact earnings and growth, he said.

“We are coming off an all-time peak level in 2021 and still have a lot of activity going on in our area, but the pressures listed above will slow growth in 2022,” he said.

Willauer said the labor shortage is the longest-lasting impact of the pandemic.

“All of our employers — you could go to the smallest retail store, you could go to some of our larger employers like NorthWestern Energy or Montana Precision — and everybody’s having challenges recruiting and retaining employees,” Willauer said.

The BLDC has been working on initiatives to address the issue and started a workforce coalition last year, Willauer said. It is also working with a collaboration called American Jobs for American Youth that is helping high school students get internships with employers.

Housing front

There is both good and bad news on the housing market, too.

In Montana, housing hasn’t kept pace with population growth and there is a record-low inventory of homes for sale.

“Driven by pent-up demand over the years, all-time low interest rates and some population growth with outside individuals moving into our state and our area, demand has grown faster than supply,” Kasperick said.

“This puts upward pressure on housing prices and contributes to the overall inflation we are seeing. It also causes affordability issues for the existing population base in terms of higher rent costs and overall housing affordability.”

In Butte-Silver Bow County, there was a 16% increase in the average sales price of a home from December 2020 to this past December. The average price was $240,558.

“However, we are in much better shape than a lot of other areas and bigger cities around the state,” Kasperick said.

The average sales price in the region, if you include Madison, Gallatin and Park counties, was $668,672, an increase of 20% over the past year.

“This could ultimately lead to additional growth in our area over time as people move to a somewhat more affordable location,” Kasperick said. “But this would then put additional upward pressure on housing and prices in our area.”

The percentage of price increases in Butte is similar to other large locations in Montana, Willauer said.

“Fortunately, the actual price hasn’t mirrored our neighboring communities so it’s still affordable,” he said. “You can still buy a home here without shelling out a million dollars.”

Silver linings

There were plenty of positives to point to in 2021 that show more promise in 2022.

One of the biggest bright spots in Butte-Silver Bow the past few years is the Montana Connections Business Development Park.

An $8 million rail expansion at the adjacent Port of Montana and the business park was completed late last year and means more businesses can load products and materials. The park and port already boast two major railroads at the crossroads of two major interstates.

Five new development sites were also added to the park and some new businesses are up and running. They include a new warehouse and distribution center for Wausau Supply Co., a major distributor of building materials.

Foothold, a Bozeman-based modular home manufacturer, has new factory operations at the business park.

Modular homes are built section-by-section and then transported to the building site and assembled on a poured foundation. They’re generally cheaper and take far less time to construct than traditional homes and a new one from Foothold has already been placed in Butte.

The new operations should help with the housing crunch at prices many can afford, said Kristen Rosa, who oversees the business park and its tax-increment financing district for Butte-Silver Bow.

“They (the homes) are very energy efficient and hopefully they can bring the cost of construction down or keep it maintained because you can build them all year round,” she said.

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is building a new distribution center at the park and announced last summer it’s building new store in Anaconda. Another company is actively looking at the park and there could be more.

“We have the industrial infrastructure and we’re pretty close to shovel-ready,” Rosa said. “That is hugely attractive to businesses.”

Developers continue to invest in buildings in Uptown Butte and many are undergoing major renovations.

“There is an extreme amount of interest and energy around Uptown that is going to transpire into a real resurgence of using existing buildings and existing infrastructure,” said Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director. “People are buying these buildings and they’re actually investing in them.”

Kasperick noted several new retail businesses in Uptown, too, including Mirror Mirror Boutique, Montana Axe Bar, Beautiful Life Clothing Boutique and Heavenly Occasions.

“There have been some offsets with some closures, but overall positive investment is happening in Uptown Butte,” he said.

The new tax-increment district along Harrison Avenue helped fund six projects this past year, Byrnes said, including roof replacement at the old K-Mart building that is now home to U-Haul, a new health clinic and stormwater and sidewalk improvements done in partnership with Murdoch’s.

“Those are signs the district is turning and so we’re starting to invest those (tax-increment) funds back and we’re going to see more and more ability to invest there,” she said.

Earlier this month, daily flights to and from Denver were added at Bert Mooney Airport, giving the Mining City a second, big-destination city it had sought for years.

The new United Express flight to Colorado’s capital is in addition to the daily Delta flight from Butte to Salt Lake City. Both are operated by SkyWest.

NorthWestern Energy will invest another $36 million in capital upgrades in the area this year, including upgrading street lights to LEDs, replacing gas pipes and changing out all electric and gas meters.

There are challenges, to be sure, but Byrnes likes what she sees on the horizon.

“I think there are major good things to come for Butte and its economy,” she said. “We are seeing an influx of investment from outside our borders and that’s positive. We have to have new funds flowing into our community right now we do and in a big way.”

Willauer says he’s an eternal optimist but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, including Butte being an increasingly attractive place that people are seeking.

More are saying, “We want to move to rural communities, we want to go to somewhere like Butte, we can afford to go to someplace like Butte, and we’re going to make that transition,” Willauer said.

