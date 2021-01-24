Economic outlook: FCR call center holding steady

COVID-19 changed the landscape at First Call Resolution’s call center in the Butte Plaza Mall.
The majority of its employees now work from home and surprisingly, there have been very few bumps in the road.
FCR was established in 2005, and in July 2019, the Butte division opened for business.
The center supplies technical support and additional inbound-calls for third-party clients, along with social-networking solutions.
“The virus was definitely not in our playbook,” said Joe Goedereis, FCR’s social media marketing manager. “We had to learn to adjust.”
Despite the pandemic, the call center is holding steady with nearly 185 employees. The biggest change is that now only 2% of the workforce still works out of the call center.
As Goedereis explained, these employees, for a variety of reasons, do not have the capability to work at home.
“So we accommodate them to work on site,” he said.
The other 98%, however, work from home and FCR’s spokesman doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.
The company, which is based out of Eugene, Oregon, was able to covert to remote training fairly quickly and ship adequate equipment to each employee’s home address.
“For now, working from home is a new reality and we are just coming to grips with it,” said Goedereis. “It’s going to be part of our business for some time.”
So far, the company has gotten a lot of good feedback from its work-from-home employees — not just in Butte but in their Oregon and Wyoming call centers, too.
Another plus is the company has been able to hire people who, prior to the pandemic, were unable to get a job outside the home for a variety of reasons, including child-care issues or scheduling issues.
“Now they have the ability to do that,” he said.
Naturally, everything will be re-evaluated sometime down the line when the vaccine is available to everyone and a sense of normalcy returns.
“I don’t know what normal is now,” said Goedereis. “Normal may have to be adjusted.”