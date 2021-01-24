Economic outlook: FCR call center holding steady

COVID-19 changed the landscape at First Call Resolution’s call center in the Butte Plaza Mall.

The majority of its employees now work from home and surprisingly, there have been very few bumps in the road.

FCR was established in 2005, and in July 2019, the Butte division opened for business.

The center supplies technical support and additional inbound-calls for third-party clients, along with social-networking solutions.

“The virus was definitely not in our playbook,” said Joe Goedereis, FCR’s social media marketing manager. “We had to learn to adjust.”

Despite the pandemic, the call center is holding steady with nearly 185 employees. The biggest change is that now only 2% of the workforce still works out of the call center.

As Goedereis explained, these employees, for a variety of reasons, do not have the capability to work at home.

“So we accommodate them to work on site,” he said.

The other 98%, however, work from home and FCR’s spokesman doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.