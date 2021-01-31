Economic outlook: Copper's up, Montana Resources has high hopes for 2021

In the end of 2020, MR came out on top — making 25% more than budgeted for. The mine produced just under 64 million pounds of copper, 8.6 million pounds of molybdenum and 569,000 ounces of silver.

Success was achieved partly by finding ways to cut costs when the prices went low in spring, McGivern said.

Among McGivern’s reasons to be hopeful in 2021 are that construction is back on the rise after a slump early in the pandemic, and with President Joe Biden in office, greener energy policy is likely on the way.

“We love electric cars,” McGivern said. “There's going to be a big push for electric cars, more wind power. All those things require copper. There'll be a high demand for copper if all those expectations or plans come true.”

McGivern said growth in large, emerging economies also increases demand.

“You look at the growth of India or you look at the growth of Brazil,” McGivern said, adding that as these massive populations use more cars and appliances, it benefits the copper price.

China, a huge consumer of copper, is always a factor as well.

Still, more than the price of copper affects MR’s bottom line.