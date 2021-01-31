Economic outlook: Copper's up, Montana Resources has high hopes for 2021

With the global price of copper on the rise, miners at Montana Resources expect a busy and prosperous 2021.
S&P Global Platts is predicting a copper price at $3.50 per pound for 2021.
Mike McGivern, MR vice president of human resources, said he’s optimistic for that kind of price, and that MR budgeted for $3 per pound.
In recent days, prices have gone over $3.65.
But MR just mines the ore.
“We have no control over the price. We get what we get and take what we take,” McGivern said.
For MR, 2020 was a roller coaster of a year. Before the pandemic, a strong copper price was projected for 2020. In April, things weren’t looking good at all. The average daily price was $2.17, and hit low at $2.10.
“Fortunately, in the last quarter, we saw a big upswing in copper prices,” McGivern said.
By October the price averaged $2.88 and rose to an average of $3.08 in December.
Meanwhile, the pandemic was making life hard on the mine’s workers.
“We're not a place where our employees can work from home. They’re operating equipment or maintaining the equipment. There's very few employees that have the ability to work from home like much of America has that capability,” McGivern said.
In the end of 2020, MR came out on top — making 25% more than budgeted for. The mine produced just under 64 million pounds of copper, 8.6 million pounds of molybdenum and 569,000 ounces of silver.
Success was achieved partly by finding ways to cut costs when the prices went low in spring, McGivern said.
Among McGivern’s reasons to be hopeful in 2021 are that construction is back on the rise after a slump early in the pandemic, and with President Joe Biden in office, greener energy policy is likely on the way.
“We love electric cars,” McGivern said. “There's going to be a big push for electric cars, more wind power. All those things require copper. There'll be a high demand for copper if all those expectations or plans come true.”
McGivern said growth in large, emerging economies also increases demand.
“You look at the growth of India or you look at the growth of Brazil,” McGivern said, adding that as these massive populations use more cars and appliances, it benefits the copper price.
China, a huge consumer of copper, is always a factor as well.
Still, more than the price of copper affects MR’s bottom line.
“The first thing we always keep an eye on is the price of power,” McGivern said.
MR is the second largest consumer of electricity in the state of Montana, and greener energy policy may affect production of coal and fossil fuels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that though Montana has nearly one-third of the nation's estimated recoverable coal reserves, coal has been on the decline the last few years. Hydroelectric power plants provided around 40% of Montana’s electricity generation in 2018, and wind provided just 8%.
McGivern said MR tries to buy its power five years out at a set price.
“Keeping a reliable, reasonable price for power is key for the continued operation of this place,” McGivern said. “The other thing that we always keep an eye on is the price of fuel. We realized excellent diesel fuel prices in 2020 and it helped the bottom line tremendously.”
In 2020, MR ended up spending $2.6 million less than what the company budgeted for fuel.
MR’s new president, Montana Tech alumnus Jack Standa, plans to implement some technology efficiency programs at the mine, McGivern said.
Specifically, he’s looking at how to use software to make mine haulage and mine shovels more efficient.
The mine will also increase the numbers of haul trucks operating during a shift to 13, up from 11 in 2020.
MR is budgeted to add four new employees for a total of 378 this year, McGivern said.
Received in 2019, the mine’s tailing impoundment permit for a 50-foot lift typically holds about 10 years of tailings, McGivern said. MR will begin working on the next permit this year.
The mine life goes out 40 years, he said.
MR continues to buy and employ locally. Most of the workforce is from Butte, the rest from surrounding areas like Anaconda, Whitehall and Philipsburg.
The final phase of MR and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation’s $10 million donation to Stodden Park should be completed in 2021. The club house is almost finished, and irrigation and improvement of the golf course is on the way, McGivern said.
In 2020, MR made almost $22 million in Butte-Silver Bow purchases, paid over $9 million in property and gross proceeds taxes in the county, made $10 million in Montana purchases, and paid over $4 million in metal mine taxes to the state.
“We have an operating policy — if we can buy local, we buy local,” McGivern said.