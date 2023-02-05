An article in Business View magazine in 2021 referred to Anaconda-Deer Lodge County as “a county reborn.”

Hyperbole?

Evidence suggests it’s not.

Contributors to the rebound include new retail stores, new small industries, new subdivisions, new residents, a revitalized golf course clubhouse, new jobs and more.

Plans are in the works also for new condos adjacent to the Old Works Golf Course, for a new Mexican restaurant, a new office complex, a new car wash, a woodworking company and another garage door outfit.

Not to mention the prospect of a new splash park at Washoe Park in the area of what’s currently known as the “duck pond.”

Some of the clearest confirmation can be witnessed on the east end of town, where the East Yards development boasts a Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store under construction, the comparatively new Forge Hotel, and infrastructure poised to serve more businesses.

A new SheBrews Coffee building opened in the east end. And a contractor working for the Atlantic Richfield Co. has begun covering and seeding a massive slag pile along Montana Highway 1 long viewed by some as an eyesore.

“Confidence is high,” said Bill Everett, chief executive officer for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. “There’s a helluva resurgence going on right now in Anaconda.”

Everett has been among the key players who have helped bring Anaconda back from economic decline and stagnation after the smelter closed in 1980. He is starting his seventh year as chief executive officer for the city-county.

He said an economic settlement with Atlantic Richfield provided the funds necessary to offer incentives to businesses like Murdoch’s. Atlantic Richfield purchased the Anaconda Co. in 1977 and was saddled with related pollution liabilities under Superfund law. Contamination and stigma helped hamstring Anaconda-Deer Lodge County’s early efforts to rebound from the smelter closing.

For years, people who cared deeply about Anaconda and hoped it would survive and grow fought to find traction. They might as well have been swimming through an ocean of slag. A senior editor for Travel and Leisure magazine who traveled through Anaconda in the early 1990s described the city as a “sad sack smelting town.”

The tide has turned.

It seems things are moving in the direction city-county officials, businesspeople and residents wanted the economy to head after Atlantic Richfield Co. shut down the region’s lifeblood copper smelter in 1980.

A host of variables have contributed to the ongoing recovery. They include the aforementioned settlement with Atlantic Richfield; the recognition that Anaconda-Deer Lodge County provides ready access to a treasure-trove of recreational pursuits; realizing that Anaconda, at least for now, still offers many of the amenities of small town America; an influx of people fleeing congested, expensive Montana cities like Bozeman and Missoula or states to the west; migration driven by COVID-19 coupled (for a time) with comparatively affordable housing; progress, however slow, of Superfund remediation and a fading stigma.

And then, of course, there’s tenacity. Government officials, non-profits, entrepreneurs and more have beaten the bushes for new businesses.

“You have to go out and aggressively recruit these businesses,” Everett said.

He said that approach worked with Murdoch’s.

“I went out and hunted it down,” Everett said. “Same with the hotel.”

He advised the Bozeman-based business that a store in Anaconda would draw customers from around the region, including locals as well as residents of Powell and Granite counties and the Big Hole Valley.

Existing businesses also stepped up. In recent years, two mainstays — Donivan’s restaurant and the Club Moderne — battled back from fires, demonstrating confidence in the community’s future.

Many early efforts at economic revival mired in the complexities and fears tied to federal Superfund cleanup. Pamida, a retail chain, considered siting a store in the East Yards, but potential blowback from locating on a remediated Superfund site scared the company off. Similarly, the Oregon-based Bi-Mart chain considered a site in the East Yards until additional soils testing found beryllium, an especially hazardous element.

In May 1990, the Anaconda Chamber of Commerce attempted to make lemonade out of lemons and commissioned the hanging of banners reading “Super Fun City.” The steady winds off Mount Haggin shredded the banners in a matter of months and some observers felt it was just as well.

Back in September 2001, a few days after the horrors of 9/11, Craig Floyd of Renascent Inc. spoke confidently about the prospect of building a resort hotel adjacent to the Old Works Golf Course. That project floundered.

The Golf Course Authority Board and Anaconda Project Facilitators had invested a lot of time and energy into the project and its failure to reach fruition felt like one more blow.

The Old Works Golf Course opened in 1997.

The 18-hole course, a Jack Nicklaus design, provided a cap over historical smelting wastes. A New York newspaper, teasing Nicklaus about his involvement, referred to him as “Toxic Jack.” Still, community backers believed the Old Works course could be a catalyst for a significant economic recovery.

That didn’t happen. But change is underway as the golf course proceeds under new management.

Now, officials hope that a multi-million renovation to the Old Works clubhouse will help drive customer traffic year-round and revenues.

Anaconda has been marketing and benefitting economically from its proximity to topnotch recreation: fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, downhill and cross-country skiing, boating, snowmobiling and more.

The Continental Divide Trail passes through portions of the Anaconda-Pintler Range and hikers sometimes leave the main trail and take the Anaconda Cutoff to re-supply and rest. The CDT stretches about 3,100 miles between the borders of Canada and Mexico. In June 2019, the Continental Divide Trail Coalition designated Anaconda a CTD Gateway Community.

Hikers who take the Anaconda Cutoff often benefit from the Anaconda Trail Society’s hiker hut in Washoe Park. Some choose a stay at the Pintler’s Portal Hostel, which opened in Anaconda in August 2021.

Everett said the hikers become ambassadors for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and sometimes return with friends and family to visit.

Anaconda Bicycles opened in 2022, becoming the city-county’s second bicycle retailer, after Pete Kurtz’s Sven’s Bicycles, a longtime business in Anaconda.

Anaconda Outdoor, a new retail store for outdoors gear, plans to hold a soft opening in March.

The historic Montana Hotel is a bit like Humpty Dumpty. It’s unlikely anyone will be able to put it fully back together again. But the Anaconda Restoration Association continues to work doggedly to return some of the building’s grandeur. That work provides one more tangible sign of Anaconda’s comeback.

Next door to Anaconda Bicycles is the recently opened Bighorn Bottle Shop and Wine Bar.

Closer to Washoe Park the Community Hospital of Anaconda continues to grow, Everett said.

“That hospital is growing in leaps and bounds,” he said.

Everett said he hopes regional legislators can champion the improvements needed at the Montana State Hospital and Montana State Prison to enhance the their operations and bring back employees. The institutions are key employers in the region.

Bottom line, a lot is going on, he said.

“Now, we’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”