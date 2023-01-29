Economic outlook: Butte business brisk for 2022

Last year, several new businesses opened in Butte and some already familiar businesses got a fresh start. In total, more than 3,500 licenses for new and existing Butte businesses were issued in 2022, and renewals for 2023 have already started to make their way to the Butte-Silver Bow Treasurer’s office.

Nearly a year ago, Maverick Motorsports of Missoula bought Staack’s Motorsports at 102 E. Galena St. A couple months later, Montana Muffler and Supply, long owned by Butte businessman Mark Lisac, was purchased by Buddy Fisher.

Shenanigan’s Bar & Casino at 1000 S. Excelsior Ave., opened last year at the one-time home of the Copper Hill Bar & Restaurant and more recently, the Swiss Alps Casino.

Much to the dismay of residents and visitors alike, a Butte institution, Joe’s Pasty Shop closed its doors Oct. 22, 2021. By Dec. 1, 2022, those restaurant doors opened once again, with a new owner, Jonas Marjamaa.

As of last year, Kinetic Fitness at 101 E. Broadway St., was under new ownership and Recreate Climbing & Fitness opened at 1101 Utah Ave. U-Haul Moving & Storage went bigger and is now housed at the old Kmart at 3300 Harrison Ave.

Residents celebrated the grand opening of the Butte Veterans Affairs Clinic, on April 29, 2022. Located on Three Bears Drive, the clinic was built near the Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

Those in need of a physical therapist had two new choices — Pintler Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab, located in Uptown Butte’s Hennessy Building, and Gold Leaf Physical Therapy at 1500 Harrison Ave.

Miner’s Pub & Grub at 1107 Utah Ave., is now Homestake Pub, and at least five new restaurants opened as well, the Back Nine Sports Bar & Grille, BW Blacksmith Coffee Co., I Don’t Know Café, La Sirena Mexican Food and the newest eatery, Taco Bell Cantina. Also new to Butte is Saturday Donuts at 26 N. Main St.

Along the way, Yellowstone Foods took over space at the old Gamer’s Café, 15 W. Park St., and 219 W. Park is now home to The Wine Cellar. Add in more than a few retail and specialty stores, including 406 Nutrition, Abode in Butte, Dig City Supply, Nailed It DIY Studio, and Paper Cranes.

Rounding out the list, which may or may not be complete, include Guild Mortgage, 2825 Lexington Ave., and Ascent Bank, 3334 Harrison Ave., and top it off with Mountain Roofing. Its office can be found at 1369 Harrison Ave.

For future reference, Town Pump will have a new car wash on Harrison Ave., and the Met Tavern at 1375 Harrison Ave., will transform into the Bliss Casino. Another restaurant is in Butte’s future. Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is scheduled to open sometime this year on Harrison Avenue, and at the now demolished Hardee’s location at 2551 Harrison Ave., expect to see a bigger and better Florence Coffee Co.