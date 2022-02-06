Economic outlook: Building trails and improving infrastructure in Deer Lodge

Powell County’s colorful history includes convicts, cattle ranches, mining camps and transportation corridors traveled by Native Americans long before the arrival of pesky European explorers, trappers and settlers.

In 1860, the Mullan Road opened, providing a link between Fort Benton and Walla Walla, Washington, and passing through what would become Powell County.

In 1883, the first northern transcontinental railroad, the Northern Pacific, was completed near Gold Creek with the driving of a “golden” spike.

Later, after the rise of the automobile, came The Yellowstone Trail. The trail’s roots can be traced to 1912 and a group of small town businessmen in South Dakota who dreamed of improved roads across the country.

Now, collaboration among Powell County, Deer Lodge and the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site appears poised to complete the Old Yellowstone Trail that will provide non-motorized recreation along the Clark Fork River to walkers, runners, bicyclists, parents pushing strollers and others.

A recent edition of the Silver State Post included an invitation to bid on completing Phase 2 of the project. The trail follows the former right-of-way of the Milwaukee Road. A portion of Phase 1 parallels a section of the former roadbed of The Yellowstone Trail.

Phase 2 will include construction of a new parking lot and trailhead at Washington Street in Deer Lodge and will add culverts, complete grading and surfacing, add signage and more. When completed, walkers and cyclists will be able to travel from Deer Lodge all the way to Garrison for a total distance of about 12 miles.

Amanda Cooley, planning director for Powell County, referenced the new trail in an email Monday.

“We did just send Phase 2 of the Old Yellowstone Trail out to bid and we are all very excited, as it’s taken a lot of coordination with landowners, Grant-Kohrs, Rock Creek Cattle Company and our trail engineers to get to this point,” Cooley said.

“Powell County has worked closely with Grant-Kohrs throughout trail planning to navigate National Park Service regulations and minimize disruption to the ranch character and operation,” she said. “The county will continue to communicate and coordinate with Grant-Kohrs as construction begins and will cooperatively manage the trail once it’s open to the public.”

Cooley said the trail will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to see a variety of wildlife.

In addition, she said, the health benefits of trail use can support the regional economy.

“Certainly a healthy community translates to more vigor in the economy,” she said. “Less days of work missed and improved general well-being create a healthier workforce.”

Meanwhile, the city of Deer Lodge hopes a new recreational amenity will enhance the city’s quality of life. Jordan Green, chief administrative officer, said generous financial assistance from a local benefactor could make the skateboard park a reality in 2022 at a site west of the Jaycee Park.

Separately, Green said the city will make improvements to water and sewer systems with infrastructure funding and related grants.

He said Deer Lodge, like other Montana cities, is feeling pressure on housing. Future West, a non-profit in Bozeman, has launched a needs assessment for the city to help it prioritize and plan for the future.

He said Deer Lodge and entities like Headwaters RC&D and Montana State University Extension plan to help existing businesses in Deer Lodge take advantage of tourism trends by, for example, developing an online presence.

The days of relying solely on billboards to attract tourists is past, Green said.

In addition, Deer Lodge received a $30,000 Community Block Grant to create a new Growth Policy.

Cooley, like Green, described the importance of supporting businesses in the region.

“The most actionable goal is to help existing businesses thrive,” she said, also citing the importance of an online presence.

“This will help to maximize visibility and increase revenue at local establishments in the county,” Cooley said.

She said the county is in the development stage of a tourism website.

“We will showcase photos of the county, businesses, events, accommodations and tourist destinations,” she said.

Cooley described the desire to create housing opportunities and tourist accommodations, including campgrounds and hotels.

She said Powell County will continue to work with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to pursue cleanup of the Clark Fork River “to help make it a safe and clean area for recreationists, tourists and families.”

The river’s floodplains and banks were contaminated from its headwaters to Milltown from tailings associated with a century of mining and smelting upstream. Cleanup continues along the river upstream of Deer Lodge.

