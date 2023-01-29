Economic outlook: Box store elusive for Butte; Montana Connections growing

Since the demise of Herberger’s in Butte, the town has been without a large department store, and officials, although making a concerted effort, have come up empty-handed.

Nearly five years have passed since the retailer closed, but the lack of a big-box store remains a concern for Butte residents.

Yes, online shopping has become increasingly popular, and nationwide many chains are still struggling, but that doesn’t negate the need.

Butte-Silver Bow officials Kristen Rosa, administrator of the Tax-Increment Finance Industrial District that oversees Montana Connections Business Development Park, along with Community Development Director Karen Byrnes, are both well aware that a retail store is a hot topic among Butte residents.

“We know it’s big,” said Byrnes, “and we are working on it.”

Recently, commissioners asked Kelly Sullivan, executive director of the Butte Economic Development Corp., about the prospects for Butte landing larger shopping outlets or grocery stores, reiterating it’s a constant question among residents.

Sullivan, like past BLDC directors, acknowledged that more retail is a concern and said Target is among stores residents ask about.

“Everyone would like to see Target and we would like to see it too, but I just think with Target, just for an example … we still don’t have quite the demographics as far as dollars, household income, number of residents. But we do have some feelers out,” she said during a Jan. 4 meeting of the council’s Economic Development Committee.

Commissioner Eric Mankins suggested during the recent committee meeting that officials tell the public what those parameters are so they understand “why we can’t get this.”

Tom Cronnelly, who has spent a career in business, has said there’s a myth in Butte that if only county officials send a bunch of emails and make numerous phone calls to major retailers with emotional pleas and pitches to come here, they just might.

“I can tell you from my experience — I did site selection, I’ve looked at data — and retailers don’t make emotional decisions,” Cronnelly said during an unsuccessful campaign for county chief executive in 2020. “Most of the decisions they make are based off of four or five data points.”

They include population, household income, growth rates and poverty levels — all categories Butte lags in compared to Montana’s other sizable cities. Butte also has a high percentage of jobs in retail, restaurants and accommodations, which typically pay lower wages, he said.

Despite all that, there have been a number of Butte inquiries.

“Butte, on the whole, is doing real well,” said Byrnes. “I have never experienced so much interest in Butte.”

Byrnes and Rosa, both of whom helped to create the Harrison Avenue Renewal District, have received inquiries from outside businesses, large and small, expressing interest in not only manufacturing, but distribution and retail.

“This gives us the ability to offer development incentives to potential projects that might make developing in this area more attractive,” said Rosa.

The TIFID administrator shared that more projects are expected to start soon, particularly at Montana Connections.

A California company that makes modular homes plans to build an $80 million, 450,000 square-foot facility at the Montana Connections Business Development Park in Butte that could employ up to 150 employees the first year and more after that.

Officials with San Diego-based Dvele (pronounced deh-VELL) told commissioners of their plans at a council meeting on Jan. 25, saying they chose Butte in large part because of its connecting interstates and its people, including county officials who helped with their project.

Last year, the 80,000 square foot Murdoch’s warehouse and distribution facility was completed and currently under construction is the National Guard Readiness Center, which will sit on 50 acres. The center is expected to be completed next year.

Even with the additions mentioned above, there is room for expansion at Montana Connections.

According to Rosa, there are currently two smaller lots of 7 to 10 acres available, along with two larger lots between 40 and 50 acres. There is also talk of creating a totally new district and expanding in the area.

As for that big-box store — well, work will continue on that front.

“We want to see it happen,” said Byrnes, who hopes a “big” announcement will be coming this year.