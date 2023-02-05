The trio stands poised to add tangibly to Anaconda-Deer Lodge County’s growing reputation as an outdoor recreation hub.

Anaconda Outdoor plans a soft opening in March and a grand opening in October.

Chris Bruner, 28, co-owner of both the building on East Park Avenue that will house the retail store and of the store itself, said the response from Anaconda has been remarkably warm and supportive.

“We’re just happy to be part of the community here,” Bruner said. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms.”

Anaconda Outdoor’s inventory will include apparel designed for hikers, skiers, mountain bikers and more, as well as gear for hikers and others bent on experiences in the great outdoors. There will be backpacks and hiking boots and a host of backcountry essentials.

No hunting or fishing stuff. The Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply store will likely serve those needs once it opens in a few months, they said.

Jordan Wilson, 27, is Anaconda Outdoor’s retail manager. He said the Anaconda Trail Society has provided helpful input about the needs of both through hikers on the Continental Divide Trail and locals. An Anaconda Cutoff option from the trail brings many hikers into Anaconda for resupply. The through hikers, either northbound or southbound, typically walk through town during several weeks in the summer.

Robin McKernan, president of the Anaconda Trail Society, said Wilson was very receptive to the group’s suggestions about inventory that will be helpful to Continental Divide Trail hikers.

McKernan said she believes the store is a positive addition to the region.

“And the building is beautiful,” she said.

Bruner and Wilson met when working at the Yellowstone Club. Neither has retail experience.

Chelsea Heersink, 32, grew up in Colorado but has lived in Montana for several years. She’s in charge of marketing and sales.

Renovation of the building at 616 E. Park Ave. began about nine months ago. Clay Howery Construction of Butte has handled the work. Howery laughed wryly when asked whether the building — which is at least 100 years old — had presented challenges.

The building contributes to both the National Historic District and Anaconda’s Goosetown Historic District.

Howery’s crew removed plaster downstairs to expose brick. The retail space is about 1,900 square feet, with the second floor being roughly the same. Bruner said the plan is to add three apartments upstairs.

Bruner is a partner in the family business, Anaconda Development Group, which also includes his father, a brother and an uncle. The building housing Classic Café will also be owned by the ADG. ADG also owns the Hickory House Inn.

Bruner’s great-great-grandfather, William Collins, was an early resident of Anaconda.

Rainbow Sporting Goods is nearby on Park Avenue. Known for fishing flies, the small shop sells other outdoor goods too. Don’s Sporting Goods closed years ago.

Now, Bruner, Wilson and Heersink all live in Anaconda and say they feel good about that.

“Since moving here, we have all been well received by the community and have fallen in love with all the outdoor recreation and the pure beauty of Anaconda,” Heersink said.