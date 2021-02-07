Economic outlook: Anaconda chamber head cautiously optimistic

It’s early into the new year, but it’s been “so far so good” as far as Mary Johnston is concerned. People are looking toward the future and not dwelling on the past.

The director of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Chamber of Commerce has been at the job for nearly four years but nothing prepared her for the pandemic.

“So far we have weathered through this,” said Johnston.

In March 2020, Johnston and other town officials were happily finalizing plans for such events as the Art in the Park, Alive After 5, Community Market, and Smelterman’s Day, just to name a few.

None of those events materialized.

As Johnston reflected on the past year, she was reminded once again that Anaconda residents are not only loyal, but resilient as well. Business owners and residents pulled together so businesses could stay open.

“I feel that way because when called on to please shop and dine local, they did,” she explained, “and they continued to do so.”

Almost on a daily basis, there were other reminders, too.