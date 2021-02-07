Economic outlook: ALDC director thinks Anaconda's future looks bright

Adam Vauthier, executive director of the Anaconda Local Development Corp., has been on the job for 18 months. He’s happy to be at the helm.

Sitting courtside throughout 2020, he witnessed first-hand the highs and lows of the year and is happy to report Anaconda is still right on track.

“The trajectory for progress was there at the beginning of 2020 and then of course COVID-19 hit,” explained Vauthier.

The pandemic may have slowed progress, but according to Vauthier, no project got tossed and so far this year, things have run relatively smoothly.

He attributes much of that positivity to the town’s residents and their response to the pandemic.

“They responded by shopping local downtown stores and restaurants,” said Vauthier.

Speaking of downtown — investors are scooping up properties and the ALDC director knows why.

“They are seeing the potential of this town and discovering that we are a recreational gem,” said Vauthier.

Makes sense. Anaconda is less than a half-hour away from mountains, streams and, of course, Georgetown Lake.