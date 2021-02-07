Economic outlook: ALDC director thinks Anaconda's future looks bright

Adam Vauthier, executive director of the Anaconda Local Development Corp., has been on the job for 18 months. He’s happy to be at the helm.
Sitting courtside throughout 2020, he witnessed first-hand the highs and lows of the year and is happy to report Anaconda is still right on track.
“The trajectory for progress was there at the beginning of 2020 and then of course COVID-19 hit,” explained Vauthier.
The pandemic may have slowed progress, but according to Vauthier, no project got tossed and so far this year, things have run relatively smoothly.
He attributes much of that positivity to the town’s residents and their response to the pandemic.
“They responded by shopping local downtown stores and restaurants,” said Vauthier.
Speaking of downtown — investors are scooping up properties and the ALDC director knows why.
“They are seeing the potential of this town and discovering that we are a recreational gem,” said Vauthier.
Makes sense. Anaconda is less than a half-hour away from mountains, streams and, of course, Georgetown Lake.
“You can be doing any kind of recreation,” Vauthier said, “whether it be hiking, skiing, fishing or biking.”
Some other projects on the calendar include a wine and craft beer tasting room, with construction starting early next month.
Another investor is putting in a hostel for recreational enthusiasts — hunters, hikers, skiers and cyclists.
Vauthier said that both businesses will be housed in existing buildings with extensive renovations planned.
“We want investors to see that it will be worthwhile for them to move here,” he explained.
For some businesses, bigger and better was needed.
Long-time Anaconda business, Wind's Pasties will be moving to the old Locker Room at 117 E. Park St., and utilizing its first floor. The second floor will house apartments.
The company has been selling beef pasties for more than 60 years and its clientele has multiplied through the years. A new product can be found in grocery stores throughout the Northwest.
The historic Davidson Building, 200 E. Park St., was also sold and the ALDC helped finance the transition to new ownership.
“Now there is new tea shop, Misty Mountain Teas and a new bakery, Jenarie’s Baked Goods,” said Vauthier.
These endeavors are all part of the existing Downtown Master Plan, which promotes practical strategies for improving the downtown district.
Other structures, including the Peterson Building and the old Park Motors, both on East Commercial Avenue, are being updated for apartments.
“Outside facades will be renovated as well,” Vauthier said.
Meanwhile, some structures have been deemed too dilapidated, including four homes on Third Street.
Officials had them torn down last year and once warm weather sets in, four brand-news homes will be built.
“Our intention is to continue this,” said Vauthier. “If they can’t be refurbished, we will demolish them and rebuild.”
Town officials will also continue to encourage business owners to clean up their buildings with grant money from ALDC and through Tax Increment Financing.
“There is a lot of energy going on downtown,” Vauthier said. “We are moving in a very positive economic direction.”