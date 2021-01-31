Economic outlook: A look at Superfund economics in Anaconda and Butte

“There's going to be national interest on this project,” Bryson said, adding that it’s possible contractors from outside the area would attempt to partner with local contractors. "We'll look to the best qualified, and we consider our local contractors extremely well-qualified."

“We think that the success of the project really lies in utilizing local resources for efficiency purposes and experience purposes,” Bryson said.

The long-term operation and maintenance of sites in the SBCCA is still being negotiated in the final Allocation Agreement between Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow, Bryson said.

“We (Atlantic Richfield) expect to operate and maintain the sites ourselves for a little bit of time until we can fully determine what the necessary resources in funding are going to be required to do that in the long-term,” Bryson said.

Eric Hassler, director of Butte-Silver Bow’s Superfund Department, said, “Our Allocation Agreement is in place to ensure that the taxpayers aren't covering the costs of the long-term O&M (operations and maintenance) activities associated with remedy.”

A 2015 study by the National Recreation and Parks Association found that Montana parks generated 1,610 jobs annually and $165.5 million in statewide economic activity.