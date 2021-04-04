Easter artwork featured more than 120 years ago

Today, Christians worldwide are celebrating Easter, considered to be the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

First and foremost, the holiday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but it also welcomes a new season and symbol of rebirth — spring.

As children, many of us remember dyeing eggs prior to the eventful day. Come Easter, we dressed up in our Sunday best and headed to church.

I must confess, however, that I always waited impatiently for Mass to end so I could go home to find that elusive Easter basket.

To celebrate the holiday, The Montana Standard is featuring artwork from the pages of The Anaconda Standard and Butte Miner. Although the artwork is nearly 120 years old, the illustrations still reflect the meaning behind the Christian holiday.

