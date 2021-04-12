Students at East Middle School lined the sidewalks in front of the building as they held signs, wore T-shirts and danced during a virtual parade held for their fellow student Kyler Carpenter on Friday in Butte.

Carpenter was diagnosed with osteosarcoma bone cancer on March 11 and has since been receiving treatment in Salt Lake City.

East students decided to hold a parade and fundraiser, selling T-shirts, stickers and bracelets for Carpenter. Local businesses matched the money that students brought in and Principal Keith Miller estimated the total amount raised is around $10,000.

Miller also said the students have learned about generosity and humility from Carpenter as he faces a fight with cancer that includes the removal of a tumor and 30 weeks of chemotherapy at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

"Thank you so much for your love and support for Kyler as he combats cancer," says Cody Carpenter, Kyler's father, on a video journal posted on the CaringBridge site created for the Butte teen. "What can you do to help us out? Every one of you can do this: you can pray." Donations can be made to Kyler's fight against cancer through his CaringBridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kylercombatscancer.

