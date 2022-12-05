East Middle School students learn about ‘gift of giving’

Not every school assignment is taught in a classroom. Sometimes, the classroom can be temporarily moved to the toy aisle at Walmart, or right smack in the middle of the store’s clothing section.

While shopping Sunday morning for Butte families in need this Christmas, East Middle School students, with lists in hand, had to use not only their math skills, but their organizational skills as they walked up and down the store’s aisles.

All of the students wanted to make sure they didn’t go under budget, nor over budget, and that the gifts they picked were not only needed but what each person wanted. Everything had to be just right.

Early-morning customers who thought they would beat the crowds and noise were in for a surprise. During the nearly two-hour shopping excursion, pre-teens were heard laughing and shouting throughout the store. “This is so cool!” or “I think she’d really like that!” were just two of the many comments that reached high-decibel levels.

Questions like “How much more money do we have left?” was asked a dozen and one times, as was “What do you mean it’s not age appropriate?”

Leader of these seventh-grade shoppers is long-time East teacher, Laurie Rossberg, who is teaching students the importance of giving to those in need. She explained that the students were really excited about this particular project

Well, the students should all get an A+ for this assignment as they did precisely what they were told and collectively shared they are thankful for the opportunity.

“It makes me feel good helping someone,” said Keely Hansen.

Fellow student Alexander Cranney felt this assignment was not only necessary, but definitely worthwhile.

“I am actually accomplishing something for someone else,” said Cranney.

As the four students searched through the store for the perfect gifts for a 12-year-old girl, there was little argument on what to look for — cool clothes and some decorations for her room was the unanimous decision.

Like the jolly old elf, St. Nick, this team made a list and put Hope Stewart in charge of “checking it twice.”

Stewart kept an eye on their expenditures, making sure they were staying within budget. “How much,” she would ask, or “Do you think she would really like that?” was thrown out more than a time or two.

The three girls and one boy worked together as a team in choosing all the gifts. It had to be a unanimous vote or the item didn’t make it into the shopping cart.

Stewart’s reason for being part of this project was simple. “I would want someone to help me if I was in need,” she said.

Paisley Chatriand was happy to be part of the team and confided that it was a lot of fun helping people.

“It’s was just so exciting to do this,” she said.

While going through the clothes, the foursome would often look for advice from each other as they grabbed items off the racks. “Would this look okay, do you think?” asked Chatriand. Later, as they got to the shoe department, Hansen would ask her peers, “How do you like this color?” or “What about these?”

Finally, an hour-and-a-half later, this particular team had finished shopping and headed for the checkout stand. Cranney was a bit nervous since this was the first time the group had participated in this particular assignment.

“I want to make sure we spent all the money,” said Cranney.

The money to fund this yearly project comes from a number of sources, including grants, corporate donations and contributions from not only students and faculty, but their families, as well as other private citizens.

This year was a record amount, $3,500 and Rossberg is thankful for their generosity, as they helped a record number of families this year, too.

Rossberg has made this a class project for more than 20 years and is amazed how many kids continue to pay it forward once they leave East.

The Butte teacher was quick to point out that this project comes with a lot of help from others, including her husband Gerry Rossberg. She explained that her husband was not the best shopper starting out many years ago.

“Now he’s an expert!” she said.

For years, the event was also a mother-daughter outing as well, as Rossberg would convince her late mother, Pat Sullivan, to come along to supervise.

“My mom loved it,” she said.

This particular project has obviously been a labor of love for the teacher. She didn’t seem fazed with the dozens of questions thrown at her by students Sunday. “Mrs. Rossberg, Mrs. Rossberg!” was reverberated throughout the store numerous times.

“It’s a heartwarming project,” she said. “I cry every time families come to get their presents.”

Rossberg will end her 40+ years of teaching at the end of this school year, but she doesn’t plan on retiring from this particular project.

“We already have a plan for next year,” said Rossberg.

She is not alone with that plan. The foursome of Hansen, Stewart, Chatriand and Cranney will be there, too.

“We all want to do this again!” they said.