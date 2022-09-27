East Middle School celebrates Character Counts Week

East Middle School is celebrating Character Counts Week with a full slate of activities for students, including daily themes for clothing, daily lessons and training on virtues — kindness, empathy, respect, diversity, honesty, integrity and character — as well as assemblies with motivational speakers, a Mariah’s Mile challenge and a community open house.

An open house/community night will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, with an assembly, passes to tour the building with scavenger hunt cards with drawings for prizes, community informational booths, and a taco-in-a-bag social.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Character Counts student assembly will feature the EMS band and choir, student council speeches and a key address by Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The week will end with an address from Leo McCarthy, followed by the Mariah’s Mile race.