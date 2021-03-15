Ease in restrictions likely as Butte reaches two key metrics; slots available for Wednesday’s vaccine clinic

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department released Monday its weekly COVID-19 data report, and the numbers look promising for a likely ease in restrictions on various establishments effective on 8 a.m. Friday, March 19, according to County Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
In any circumstance, the Board of Health will continue, at least in the near term, a local mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places.
For the week of March 6-12, the Health Department reported 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 18 cases from the previous week of Feb. 27-March 5, when 54 new cases were reported.
Based on those 36 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 6-12 was five, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of eight. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 6-12 was 15, down from 22 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive in a given time period – went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 4.4% in the time period of March 3-9, down from 5.7% during the previous time period.
Those two metrics – COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate – are the two primary indicators followed by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the county’s Board of Health. The county has had an attractive positivity rate since early January, and the metric regarding cases per 100,000 population has been achieved since March 3. Sullivan said it is likely that, because of the positive performance on the two metrics, restrictions on various establishments will be lightened.
Current restrictions include 50% capacity limits at the establishments – the establishments include restaurants, bars, casinos, distilleries and breweries – and the requirement for the Health Department to approve any mass gathering or event involving more than 25 people.
On Friday, March 19, restrictions would move to 75% capacity, and Health Department approval for gatherings of more than 50 people. A 12:30 a.m. closing time established in early February by the Board of Health would remain.
Should the metrics remain positive through March 23, the restrictions would be lifted, effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24 – to 100% capacity and no Health Department approval required for gatherings. Closing times would be moved to 2 a.m.
If the metric regarding cases per 100,000 population reverse to 37.5 for a week, restrictions would be re-implemented, to 50% capacity, a 10 p.m. closure time and Health Department approval of gatherings involving more than 25 people.
In the interim, Sullivan said Health Department staff will continue to work with organizers of large mass gatherings to ensure that such events can be carried out safely. Organizers of such events are asked to contact the department’s Environmental Health Division director, John Rolich, at 406-497-5027.
VACCINE SLOTS OPEN
As of mid-afternoon Monday, more than 500 registration slots for Wednesday’s COVID-19 first-dose vaccination clinic were available, Sullivan said. The UHC is in receipt of an estimated 1,100 first doses for Wednesday.
“We are unsure if the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is playing with our numbers or not, but we are encouraging those who want a vaccine and qualify for it at this time, to register as soon as possible,” Sullivan said, adding that organizers have had no previous problems filling slots.
Those qualifying for the COVID-19 clinics thus far – Phase 1B+ in the state’s rollout plan – are individuals ages 60 and over, and those ages 16 to 59 with certain underlying health conditions.
On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-related complications.
Registration for vaccines may be made online at https://butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
Sullivan said more than half of the population in Butte-Silver Bow eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine – 53.89% – has received at least one vaccination dose. Sullivan said UHC organizers expect about 2,200 people at the March 23 second-dose clinic, the UHC’s largest clinic to date. An estimated 28,576 of Butte-Silver Bow’s residents are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations; a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available.
More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d.