Ease in local restrictions requested; three more deaths reported

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher requested that the Board of Health consider easing COVID-19 restrictions for businesses in a Jan. 21 communication with the board.
Karen Sullivan, Butte-Silver Bow health officer, said the board is mulling Gallagher’s communication, and likely will discuss it at its regular board meeting Feb. 10. Continued positive performance on the two primary metrics will also inform the board’s decision-making, Sullivan said.
Gallagher said Monday that he hears from members of the business community frequently to lighten the restrictions, despite metric performance.
Butte-Silver Bow is currently under a face covering mandate that is in place statewide. An emergency rule established by the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health on Dec. 22 also established 50% capacity at bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos, 10 p.m. closure times at those establishments, and the need for Health Department approval for any gathering with more than 25 people attending.
If the primary metrics of cases per 100,000 and positivity rate are both reached over a two-week time period, those restrictions would lighten to 75% capacity, 12:30 a.m. closure times, and approval of any gathering with more than 50 people needing approval.
“I support and respect the Board of Health in its science-based decisions, but I wanted board members to hear what I hear from the business community, and I requested the board’s consideration to lighten the restrictions,” Gallagher said.
For the week of Jan. 16-22, the Health Department reported 77 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 16 cases from the previous week of Jan. 9-15, when 93 new cases were reported. For the 77 newly confirmed cases during the week, 177 close contacts were identified. For each confirmed case, an average of two close contacts existed.
The county’s daily average cases for the week of Jan. 16-22 was 10, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 13. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Jan. 16-22 was 28, down from 38 per 100,000 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period — went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 8.1% in the time period of Jan. 14-20, down from 11.3% during the previous time period. Sullivan said the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strives for positivity rates below 10%.
“We are getting very close to meeting our primary metrics — cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate — and if we can sustain both of those metrics for two weeks, the Board of Health would lighten restrictions we have in place,” Sullivan said.
As of Sunday, Jan. 24, the department was reporting 3,354 positive cases in the county, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. Of those, 3,194 have recovered, and 93 cases remain active.
Meanwhile, the Health Department announced Monday three additional COVID-19-related fatalities. All three fatalities are associated with the community at large. With the most recent deaths, Butte-Silver Bow has seen 67 fatalities overall, related to COVID-19.
Vaccine clinic planned
The second Butte-Silver Bow Unified Health Command Phase 1B COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Butte Civic Center Mall, with an estimated 500 people slated to receive the vaccine.
Sullivan said the clinic is targeting individuals ages 80 and older who were missed at the UHC’s first clinic Jan. 20. The clinic is also targeting those ages 79 and 78. The UHC is in the process of scheduling individuals in these categories for Wednesday’s clinic.
The UHC’s first clinic Jan. 20 resulted in the vaccination of 993 individuals, Sullivan said, adding that a national vaccine shortage has lowered the vaccine inventory locally, resulting in the smaller vaccination clinic this week.
Sullivan said the UHC continues to meet twice weekly to plan for future clinics. The number of people who can be accommodated by each clinic will depend on vaccine availability, with the UHC working through lists of people who’ve called to register, ages 70 and older. When a significant portion of the county’s elderly are vaccination, clinics will then be planned and held for those ages 16 to 69, with certain underlying conditions.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are administered at the clinics — those receiving the Pfizer vaccine receive their second shot three weeks after the first, while those receiving the Moderna vaccine receive their booster four weeks after the first. Those attending the clinics at the Civic Center are informed about their booster shot dates and times.