Ease in local restrictions requested; three more deaths reported

For the week of Jan. 16-22, the Health Department reported 77 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 16 cases from the previous week of Jan. 9-15, when 93 new cases were reported. For the 77 newly confirmed cases during the week, 177 close contacts were identified. For each confirmed case, an average of two close contacts existed.

The county’s daily average cases for the week of Jan. 16-22 was 10, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of 13. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Jan. 16-22 was 28, down from 38 per 100,000 the previous week. Sullivan said cases per 100,000 should be at 25 or below.

The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period — went down from the previous time period, decreasing to 8.1% in the time period of Jan. 14-20, down from 11.3% during the previous time period. Sullivan said the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strives for positivity rates below 10%.

“We are getting very close to meeting our primary metrics — cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate — and if we can sustain both of those metrics for two weeks, the Board of Health would lighten restrictions we have in place,” Sullivan said.