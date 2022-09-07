 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early Tuesday fire destroys trailers, vehicles

Fire truck on scene

A number of mobile structures were destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday near Buckhorn Lane and Whiteside Placer Road between Butte and Rocker.

The call came in to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department at 3:28 a.m. Besides Butte firefighters, teams responding included volunteers with the Terra Verde Volunteer Fire Department and the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department.

This particular area consists exclusively of dirt roads and for that reason, Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee said it took a bit of time to reach the fire. When firefighters arrived, a large pile of debris was in flames, along with several trailers and junk vehicles.

Because of the intensity of the flames, according to the assistant chief, it was difficult to identify just how many trailers and vehicles were destroyed.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 7 a.m., and the fire remains under investigation.

