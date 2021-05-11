Early snowmelt portends low flows for Jefferson, Ruby and Beaverhead

An expert about Montana snowpack and water supply suggested that people who care about streamflows in the Jefferson River and its tributaries ought to hanker for May weather that is a few shades of gray.
“We should be hoping for cool and cloudy weather, as well as additional precipitation,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, a water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
He said cool and cloudy weather will help keep the remaining snowpack melting slowly and that additional precipitation will supplement the snowmelt-driven flows, “which look to be below average this year.”
April wasn’t cruel to the region’s snowpack. But record warmth at mountain locations when the month began started the thaw rolling.
The NRCS report issued Monday said the warmth in early April “transitioned the low-elevation snowpack to melt by the end of the first week.”
Temperatures heated up again toward the end of the month and during early May, triggering melt in the mid-and-high-elevation snowpack.
“The low and even mid-elevation snowpack melt is most notable in southwest Montana, where some measurement locations have melted out two to three weeks ahead of schedule,” Zukiewicz reported.
Forecasted flows have dropped for the Beaverhead and Ruby rivers, Zukiewicz said. He said outflow from the Clark Canyon Reservoir should help supplement streamflow in the Beaverhead, as should Grasshopper Creek out of the Pioneer Mountains.
“Southwest Montana has been persistently dry since last summer and flows in the tributaries to the Jefferson River basin look to be well below normal for overall volumes this spring and summer. Water users in this area, and downstream on the Missouri, should be aware of this possibility, especially if May and June precipitation fails to materialize,” said Zukiewicz.
Meanwhile, he said, “The Big Hole River is in better shape than other tributaries to the Jefferson.”
Zukiewicz said that’s because storm patterns this winter favored the Beaverhead Range, the Pioneer Mountains and the Pintlers.
Specific numbers for “snow water equivalent” for regional rivers based on the report from NRCS on data as of May 1: the Upper Clark Fork River is at 93% of normal; both the Jefferson and the Madison are at 79% of normal.
The NRCS reports that 79% equates to slightly below average or normal.
So, the situation isn’t dire.
Zukiewicz noted that the numbers were much worse in May 2015. The NRCS report released that year in early May said the snow water equivalent for the Upper Clark Fork was at 66% of normal; the Jefferson was at 64% of normal and the Madison was at 50% of normal.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, in a review of the 2015 fire season, noted: “Forest and rangeland fuels were very dry by mid-summer. Once significant lightning storms arrived in August, fire season was in full swing, threatening many Montana communities.”
Mike Goicoecha, deputy forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has served in a variety of roles responding to wildfires. Those roles have ranged from smokejumper to fire staff officer for the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest.
Goicoechea said this week that there are too many unknown factors at this point in the spring to predict how the coming fire season will unfold.
Many experts who once referred to “fire seasons” now use the phrase “fire years” to reflect the new reality of wildfires burning throughout the calendar year.