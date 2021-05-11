Early snowmelt portends low flows for Jefferson, Ruby and Beaverhead

“Southwest Montana has been persistently dry since last summer and flows in the tributaries to the Jefferson River basin look to be well below normal for overall volumes this spring and summer. Water users in this area, and downstream on the Missouri, should be aware of this possibility, especially if May and June precipitation fails to materialize,” said Zukiewicz.

Meanwhile, he said, “The Big Hole River is in better shape than other tributaries to the Jefferson.”

Zukiewicz said that’s because storm patterns this winter favored the Beaverhead Range, the Pioneer Mountains and the Pintlers.

Specific numbers for “snow water equivalent” for regional rivers based on the report from NRCS on data as of May 1: the Upper Clark Fork River is at 93% of normal; both the Jefferson and the Madison are at 79% of normal.

The NRCS reports that 79% equates to slightly below average or normal.

So, the situation isn’t dire.

Zukiewicz noted that the numbers were much worse in May 2015. The NRCS report released that year in early May said the snow water equivalent for the Upper Clark Fork was at 66% of normal; the Jefferson was at 64% of normal and the Madison was at 50% of normal.