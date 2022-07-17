Each name on Walkerville church war service memorial tells a compelling story

Corp. Albert John Calcaterra was one of a handful of men whose name included a gold star on the St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church war service plaque.

While serving in France, the 28-year-old Walkerville man was killed in action July 6, 1944.

What was even more tragic was when you read of his death in old newspaper clippings, you learn he was the third son his mother, Louisa Calcaterra, a widow, had lost in three years.

Albert’s 30-year-old brother Mario, a miner, died Dec. 6, 1941, from injuries received at the Belmont Mine. Another brother, 36-year-old Carlo, who was also a miner, died less than two months later of an undisclosed illness.

Calcaterra’s name was one of many names on the World War II plaque.

Wish there was time, wish there was room because, like Calcaterra, there’s assuredly a compelling story to be told on each and every person mentioned on the historical plaque. Below are just a few.

Pvt. Arthur “Tudo” Stagnoli, an infantryman, was recalled to active duty on June 6, 1944, a date that would later become known as D-Day.

Just three days before his reenlistment, Stagnoli married an Irish girl, Margaret Eleanor Walsh, in St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church. She, too, hailed from Walkerville.

Old Montana Standard clippings of the WWII era can be a wealth of information. Within the pages of the old bound volumes are articles about Stagnoli, including being wounded in action on the large island of Mindanao in the Philippines on May 11, 1945.

In a letter to his mother, Maria Stagnoli, no mention was made of his injuries. Instead, he assured his mother that all was okay and “not to worry.”

Stagnoli was officially discharged on Sept. 3, 1946. The U.S. government, however, thought he had already been discharged. In late February 1945, he received some interesting mail delivered to his mother’s home address, 330 W. Daly St.

It was a selective service card ordering Stagnoli to “please call at this office at your earliest convenience and bring your discharge papers with you.” Sorry, no can do. In fact, that was an impossible task as the former miner was still stationed in the Pacific Theater.

Stagnoli, 47, died unexpectedly on July 17, 1957, leaving behind his pregnant wife, a son, Tudo, and a daughter, Mary. His son, Bob, was born six months after his death, on Jan. 23, 1958.

A gold star was placed next to Pvt. Patrick Bolton’s name, as well.

Bolton opted not to finish his education at Boys Central High School. Instead, the 17-year-old enlisted in the Army on July 5, 1943. His two brothers, Richard and Frank were serving as well — one in the Army, the other a Navy sailor.

The young man, who had attended St. Lawrence Grade School, would have graduated from high school in 1944, and before joining the Armed Forces, was already holding down a job as a truck driver for Symon’s Department Store in Uptown Butte.

Just two months before the Germans surrendered, Bolton was killed in action in Germany. He was 20 years old.

In an honor roll section inside the 1945 Boys Central High School annual, all the BC students who were killed in the line of duty, including Bolton, were listed, along with a patriotic poem, “The Flag Defenders.”

You won’t find former Maroon Michael P. O’ Hara on that Boys Central honor roll list. That’s because his death wasn’t verified until May 26, 1945, when the annual had already been printed. Prior to the notification, Staff Sgt. O’Hara had been reported missing in action. Assigned to an Army-Air Force unit, the radioman was killed in action over Rees, Germany

A stand-out athlete at Boys Central, O’Hara played football and was a goalie for the school’s hockey team. His name was added to the St. Lawrence plaque not because he was a parishioner, but because his wife, Elizabeth Odgers O’Hara was.

O’Hara actually graduated from another Catholic grade school, Sacred Heart, at 446 E. Park St.

A Butte High graduate of 1939, Louis Mansanti was described as a “people person.” He also reportedly had a great memory, which enabled him to converse on numerous past events.

The Walkerville native, whose middle name was Marcellino, was born April 5, 1912. His father, Lorence, was an Italian immigrant and his mother, Mary, a daughter of Italian immigrants.

During WWII, Mansanti spent four years in the service with much of that time in the Pacific Theater.

After the war, Mansanti decided to take advantage of the GI Bill and further his education. He took classes at the Butte Business College and proved to be a pretty good student. So much so, that for the month of February 1947, he got an automatic grade of 100 percent and was exempt from taking the monthly spelling test.

By June of that year he had completed his shorthand class and apparently, excelled at typing as well. It was noted in the Oct. 26, 1947 Montana Standard that Mansanti turned in a “perfect typewriting test.”

Mansanti was 86 years old when he died Aug. 2, 1998, and spent his entire life as a Walkerville resident.

Another proud Walkerville resident was Rudy Tomazich.

The U.S. had not yet entered the war when the 26-year-old shipped out for basic training on Feb. 20, 1941.

Months before the Dec. 7, 1941 attack, the young Walkerville man was already stationed in Australia. The world may have been at war, but love was in the air as well. While in Rockhampton in Queensland, he met telephone operator, Dulcie Damm, and the two wed on Oct. 2, 1942.

Married life was put on hold for quite a while as Master Sgt. Tomazich would see combat in Fiji, New Guinea and the Philippines

By March 1946, he and his wife were living at his childhood home at 77 Capitol Hill in Walkerville, and would soon greet a daughter, Trudy, and later, a son Stephen.

There are dozens of Montana Standard articles about Tomazich and it’s more than obvious that the man loved sports, particularly baseball. Prior to the war, he was a player with the Walkerville Community Baseball Team. The team took the industrial league championship two years in a row, 1940 and 1941. He would later manage several teams.

Tomazich may have played hard, but he worked hard, too, retiring in 1976 from Safeway Stores, Inc. He was also credited (no pun intended) with helping establish the Safeway Credit Union.

Finally, this story would not be complete without mentioning the military women of the parish. The plaque holds the names of several dedicated women, including Rita Hanley, Genevieve Lee, Lorraine Dooley and Helen Lynch, who lived at 119 W. Daly St.

A registered nurse, Lynch reported for active duty as a second lieutenant in June 1943.

A graduate of St. Lawrence Grade School and Girls Central High School, she earned her nursing degree in 1932 from the St. James Hospital School of Nursing.

Lynch was with the Army Air Corps and was stationed in England for 18 months. By war’s end, the Butte nurse was still on active duty and serving at Camp Beale, California.

By the end of 1948, Lynch made local history when she was installed as the senior vice commander of Butte’s first all-women American Legion Post 119. The new post was organized in honor of another Butte Army nurse, Lt. Viviana Cronin, who was killed in a 1944 plane crash near a military air base at Prestwick, Scotland.