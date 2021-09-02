Dylan Pipinich named new planning director for Butte-Silver Bow

Butte-Silver Bow County has a new planning director.

At the request of Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, the Council of Commissioners confirmed Dylan Pipinich as the new director Wednesday night to replace Lori Casey, who retired from the post last month.

Pipinich joined the department as senior planner in 2018 and has been assistant director since 2019. A national search was conducted to fill the director’s post but the two finalists were Pipinich and someone else from the department, Gallagher said.

“I’ve said it many times that when we put directors into positions, we are so fortunate to have the talent within Butte-Silver Bow that we have,” Gallagher told commissioners. “We had two very qualified candidates that were internal that came forward in this job, but Dylan stood out as the most knowledgeable.

“He’s someone who worked in this department and had the skills and the knowledge and, I believe, the real drive to take this department to the next level.”

Pipinich thanked commissioners after their 11-0 confirmation vote and noted, as Gallagher did, that development is really picking up in Butte.

