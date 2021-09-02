Dylan Pipinich named new planning director for Butte-Silver Bow

Butte-Silver Bow County has a new planning director.
At the request of Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, the Council of Commissioners confirmed Dylan Pipinich as the new director Wednesday night to replace Lori Casey, who retired from the post last month.
Pipinich joined the department as senior planner in 2018 and has been assistant director since 2019. A national search was conducted to fill the director’s post but the two finalists were Pipinich and someone else from the department, Gallagher said.
“I’ve said it many times that when we put directors into positions, we are so fortunate to have the talent within Butte-Silver Bow that we have,” Gallagher told commissioners. “We had two very qualified candidates that were internal that came forward in this job, but Dylan stood out as the most knowledgeable.
“He’s someone who worked in this department and had the skills and the knowledge and, I believe, the real drive to take this department to the next level.”
Pipinich thanked commissioners after their 11-0 confirmation vote and noted, as Gallagher did, that development is really picking up in Butte.
“There’s a lot of interest in Butte right now and I’m excited I get to be part of that,” he said. “It’s a good time to be working for the planning department and help our community move forward.”
The department provides community planning and development services throughout the county and reviews development proposals for compliance with goals and policies.
It administers numerous programs, including zoning, subdivision review, floodplain management, reclamation of Superfund sites, excavation permits, growth policy implementation and transportation planning.
Casey became director in 2017 when Jon Sesso retired after 26 years in the post.
Pipinich, 36, was born and raised in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda High School in 2003. He earned an undergraduate degree in construction management from Montana State University in Bozeman and a master’s in project environmental management at Montana Tech.
He moved to Butte 15 years ago and prior to joining the planning department worked for an environmental project consulting company. He and his wife, Katie, have two children, 4-year-old Emma and 1-year-old Isaac.
Casey was one of two people in planning who recently retired and another official took a job outside of the department, so Pipinch told The Montana Standard on Thursday that his first priority is filling positions.
He says he also wants to emphasize long-term planning, which is likely to include updates and changes to the county’s 40-year-old zoning ordinances.