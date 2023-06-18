Seven Walkerville properties are featured in this year’s Dust to Dazzle tour, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m. next Saturday, June 24.

The sites along North Main and Daly streets range from the iconic Lexington Hoist House to a humble log cabin. Some are in the early “dust” stages of restoration while others are “dazzling" examples of preservation at its best.

Tour-goers can visit the properties in whatever order they choose and spend as much time as they’d like at each.

The annual event is Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization’s primary fundraiser, but the main purpose is to inspire further preservation and restoration of the community’s amazing inventory of historic structures.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s many projects, most notably its Historic Improvement Program grant fund. For details, visit www.buttecpr.org.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at all locations on tour day. Advance tickets may be purchased at Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St.; The Corner Bookstore, 1877 Harrison Ave.' and Second Edition Books, 112 S. Montana St.

Listed below is a bit of history on each property:

Lexington Hoist House, 1501 N. Main St.: Butte-Silver Bow County now owns this historic property, but before transferring ownership, Arco refurbished the 1940s hoist house.

Butte capitalist Andrew Davis invested in the mine’s early development, before selling the property to French investors for $1 million in cash and $2 million in stock in 1881.

It started as a silver mine in the 1870s, then zinc ores were a focus in the early 1900s, and finally the Anaconda Mining Co. took ownership and the mine became a major copper producer, particularly during World War II. Mining ceased there in 1957.

St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, 1308 N. Main St.: This stately wooden Gothic Revival structure features beautiful frescoes on the walls and ceiling dating back to 1906.

Christmas Mass 1897 was the first service in the church, and the official dedication followed on Jan. 16, 1898.

The Butte & Boston Mining Co. donated the land for the church, and the $25,000 needed for construction was raised through miners’ subscriptions.

In 1987, the city of Walkerville acquired the church from the Diocese of Helena, which had slated it for demolition.

In 2012, Butte CPR contributed funds toward a new paint job, and in 2014, the church got a new roof thanks to a fundraising drive spearheaded by the Butte Central Catholic Schools.

1607 N. Main St.: One of Walkerville’s oldest brick structures, this building was constructed in 1881 by Joseph Broughton as a general store with backing from the Walker brothers after whom Walkerville was named. Only two years later, Broughton sold the mercantile business to John Caplice and A.W. McCune. But by 1885, Broughton & Co. was back in business, almost directly across the street in the building at Main and Daly that still stands today.

By 1897, the St. Lawrence parish held services there while its new church was being built, and from 1899 to 1902 the St. Lawrence School held classes there.

In 1905, it became the home of the Mount Bethel Methodist Episcopal Church for the next 60 years. It is now undergoing a transformation back to a grocery and deli.

109-111 W. Daly St.: This brick duplex was built by Joseph Annear, a brick mason from Cornwall who invested heavily in Walkerville properties in the early 1890s. He sold the new building to Dr. George H. Wells in 1893 for $8,000 ($250,000 today). The silver market collapsed later that year, and the property was only worth $3,490 when Wells sold it in 1902.

Wells only lived there for a short time and reportedly had a small hospital there. Census records indicate it was a rental property for many years until the Carpenter family bought it in the 1940s and raised 10 children there. The property changed hands in recent years, and restoration has begun.

122 W. Daly St.: Miner Daniel Sullivan built this small house in the early 1880s. It’s one of Walkerville’s oldest buildings, and current renovations have revealed that the front portion is constructed of logs.

Sullivan’s wife, Kate, outlived him and resided there until shortly before her death in 1914. The house then became the subject of a dispute between two women Kate had given the house to in exchange for her care. The case went before the Montana Supreme Court in 1921.

In the 1990s, a house at the rear of the property became known as the workshop for Santa Claus of Walkerville (aka Jim Worthem), who decked out the workshop with colored lights and striped trim.

720 W. Daly St.: This restored home features many charming Craftsman-style details and a commanding view of the Summit Valley. It was built in 1916-1917 to the rear of its lot; only the garage faces Daly Street.

Its first owner was William Northam, a miner who emigrated from England with his wife Hettie and son Leslie.

This neighborhood was platted around 1898 and was named Dewey’s Point after Admiral Dewey of the Spanish-American War fame; it was incorporated into Walkerville in 1906.

Hettie Northam belonged to the Dewey Point Garden Club with other neighborhood women who prided themselves on their lovely yards. After William Northam’s death, his son Leslie occupied the home until his death in 1979.

723 W. Daly St.: Constructed in 1906, the 1½-story brick veneer house is a late example of Victorian architecture. An exceedingly steep gable roof distinguishes the house, along with two ornate wood front doors and many other embellishments, both inside and out.

Cornish immigrants John and Mary Rich were the first occupants. A bookkeeper by trade, John gained local fame as the bandmaster for the Alice Mine & Mill Band.

Next came William and Bessie Richards in 1925. William was engaged in reviving production at an old silver property north of town. The Richards lived here into the 1940s, and one of their daughters remained until 1990.

The current owners moved in next and have completed important and historically sensitive upgrades.