Dust to Dazzle event dates back nearly 20 years

The idea was hatched in a historic Uptown Butte home back in 2004.

Janice Hogan, Mitzi Rossillon, and Jim Warner were browsing at an estate sale on Granite Street when the inspiration struck for a new kind of community event.

Hogan came up with the name, Dust to Dazzle, and it was a keeper. The annual event launched in 2005, and it has been going strong ever since, except for 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most everything. This year marks number 17.

The tour was born out of gratitude for the many people around town who were doing quality restoration work. All three were members of Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization, and they wanted to recognize this good work and inspire others to tackle restoration projects.

“Visit six historic buildings in Butte’s Uptown Preservation District,” the inaugural poster read. “Each building brought back from the brink through careful and thoughtful renovation.

“Meet the owners who will discuss their projects. See ‘before and after’ photos and learn about products and services that have been used in the restorations.”

The event’s mission has remained unchanged. One fun twist that has evolved is the practice of featuring “dust” properties about to be renovated and then circling back to those same places several years later to show off the “dazzling” end result.

“Even when you’re in a dusty part, there’s always a story,” Rossillon said, noting how much people enjoy checking out the old basements of Butte buildings.

The event is also Butte CPR’s main fundraiser for its Historic Improvement Program grant fund. Since 1997, the non-profit has awarded more than $133,000 in grants through this program.

Rossillon said volunteer help enables CPR to hold the event each year. About 15 people helped out the first year, and now roughly 60 volunteers serve as tour guides.

She also brought up the positive social and community aspects of the annual event: It gets people out walking around the neighborhoods, and it has helped to foster a community of people who are dedicated to saving Butte’s historic and unique built environment.

“There’s no reason it can’t go on forever,” Rossillon said.

