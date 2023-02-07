Nearly three months of abundant precipitation across much of Montana nurtured a healthy snowpack coming into the first month of 2023.

But weather patterns changed in early January. They produced relatively dry conditions for the month.

Most of southwest Montana received slightly less than normal January precipitation.

That’s according to a snowpack report released Tuesday by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

It could have been worse.

“The storm which brought two to three feet of mountain snow in many locations during the last week of January really saved us,” said Eric Larson, a water supply specialist for the NRCS. “Without that storm, basin-wide snowpack percentages across much of Montana might have looked similar to last year at this time.”

Snowpack in Montana provides a natural reservoir for water that is vital during spring and summer for stream flows, irrigation, recreation, power generation, municipal and industrial water supply and more.

The NRCS reported that river basins west of the Continental Divide saw a 20% to 30% decrease in snowpack percentages. Rocky Mountain Front basins saw a 30% to 35% decrease since January.

“The good news is above normal snowfall during November and December provided enough of a buffer that the snowpack is still good in most locations,” Larson said.

Snowpack percentages are generally worse along the Idaho border, at about 80% to 85% of normal.

NRCS data reported Tuesday showed that the Upper Clark Fork basin is at 90% of normal and the Jefferson basin is at 102% of normal.

Data also suggested the following: Madison at 119%; Gallatin at 108%; Bitterroot at 82%; Lower Clark Fork at 84%; Flathead at 99%; and, Kootenai at 80%.

Meanwhile, the weather outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration “indicates near-to-below normal temperature and near-to-above normal precipitation is likely over the next couple of weeks in Montana.”

NOAA’s one-month outlook suggests above normal precipitation is likely across all of Montana during the period.

“With two to three months remaining in the typical snowpack accumulation season, some uncertainty remains in terms of what spring snowmelt will provide for water supply,” NRCS reported.