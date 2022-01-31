 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drowning: 'Sad for Everyone'

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort

The outside pool and waterslide at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, between Butte and Anaconda, are pictured in this file photo. 

 Courtesy photos

Few specific details have emerged to date about the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning of a 14-year-old male Friday afternoon who was in a pool at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort.

Sheriff Ed Lester said Sunday that the teen was transferred after the incident to Kalispell for medical treatment but subsequently died.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort features indoor and outdoor pools.

On Monday, Steve Luebeck, Fairmont’s general manager, issued a statement about the young man’s death.

On Friday afternoon, he said, Fairmont staff responded to a medical emergency in the indoor pool area.

“Our staff provided emergency first response, in conjunction with two off-duty nurses and another bystander until EMS personnel arrived,” he said.  

“On behalf of Fairmont, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family. This has been very sad for everyone involved. I would also like to thank the staff, good Samaritans and EMS personnel that responded to this emergency,” Luebeck said.

Police received a report about the incident at 4:09 p.m. Friday and CPR was said to be in progress. Butte Police, Butte Fire and Rescue and A-1 Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is on the western edge of Butte-Silver Bow County.  

Lester said the drowning remains under investigation.

