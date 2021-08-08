Drought drains private wells in Butte-Silver Bow; experts advise water conservation

Imagine turning the handle to wash your hands or rinse a dish and nothing comes out.
“Until you turn on the faucet and there's no water, you don't really have a concept of what that feels like — especially if you have a family,” Elizabeth Erickson said.
Erickson is the founder of Water & Environmental Technologies engineering firm. Among other things, the company designs and monitors private water wells. She’s used to receiving calls from domestic well owners in Butte-Silver Bow.
“Hey, my well’s smelling funny” is a common complaint.
Now the calls are flooding in, because groundwater levels and recharge — the rate water seeps into aquifers — are startlingly low, Erickson said.
Some domestic well users have been temporarily without water this summer.
So far, those who called her company when the water stopped flowing have, through fixes or by waiting a day or two, managed to get their water back on line, Erickson said.
With a ways to go until snowfall, Erickson and another expert in the water well field thought it was about time they share some tips to conserve water going forward.
Challenges
Flashes of hard rain last week helped clear the sky and wet the lawns and streets of Butte-Silver Bow for the first time in a while, but the situation remains dire underground.
Those delightful little storms only put a drop in the groundwater bucket, Ed Cosens said.
“The nice thing about a good rainstorm is it waters your yard,” he said. “But in order to really make it work it's got to rain for two, three, four weeks. What really recharges the aquifer is snowpack.”
Cosens is a senior pump technician with Butte-based O’Keefe Drilling, which specializes in water well installation. They’re taking phone calls and doing what they can, but they’re booked for big projects into next year.
The bulk of those projects are new well installs for out-of-state residents moving into the high country during the real estate boom, and municipal well repairs and replacements, Cosens said.
“So if you run out of water, there's probably not anybody that's available to come drill you a new well or deepen your well for a while,” Erickson said, but added that it’s possible some smaller companies may have availability.
Cosens said his company prides itself on quick response, and doesn’t like to leave people without water more than a day. This year, some folks have been without water for two or three days.
Everything’s on fast forward. People usually call about well troubles in September or October. This year they started calling in June, Cosens said.
“We're not trying to be Chicken Little running around like the sky is falling, because it's not. It's just that this is an exceptional year. We're just trying to get people to be a little more proactive in taking care of what they've got so we don't end up with a major problem,” Cosens said.
Water conservation
Municipalities set watering restrictions for residents on public water systems this year. Some, like the town of Dillon, did so for the first time in many years.
Butte-Silver Bow typically imposes watering restrictions each year and did so again on June 7, when the U.S. Drought Monitor reported the county at moderate drought.
Watering is not allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to mitigate evaporation during the hottest part of the day, and users are only allowed to water every other day.
Avoiding those restrictions is sometimes a selling point for a private well, Cosens said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor has raised the level of alert since then. All of Silver-Bow County is now in extreme or exceptional drought, exceptional being the highest level there is. Also in extreme drought are southern Granite and southern Powell counties and all of Anaconda-Deer Lodge.
Head south and the situation is even worse. Southern Jefferson County and the majority of Beaverhead and Madison counties are under exceptional drought.
Cosens estimated a third of Butte-Silver Bow residents use private wells, and said guidance for private well owners isn’t spelled out like it is with municipal restrictions. For this reason, Cosens and Erickson this week offered the following tips for those on private wells to conserve water this season.
Water conservation tips
- Limit irrigation. Irrigation is the largest draw from domestic wells, and should be limited to morning use and reduced overall. Those in fire prone areas may have to balance the need for defensible, green space around their homes with irrigation limits, Erickson said.
- Install of efficient sprinkler systems
- Laundry. Wash full loads for maximum efficiency, but avoid multiple loads in a day to ease the pressure on the well over short time periods.
- Low-flow plumbing fixtures
- Reduced shower time
- Appliances. Running multiple appliances that use water at once taxes the well system.
- Repair leaks and stop drips
- Regularly sample water for contaminants. This is always good policy, as much of southwest Montana has experienced historic mining, and it’s a highly mineralized area in general. Cosens said wells pull water from new parts of the aquifer during drought, one more reason to make sure well water is contaminant-free.
The little things
Cosens has been in the water well business for 30 years, and has seen the difference small conservation efforts make.
He once put in a well up in Rader Creek southeast of Butte that pulled less than a gallon per minute. The couple at the residence used a spring for irrigation, but used the well for all the household needs. Spreading out short showers, handwashing dishes, and an efficient laundry routine made all the difference, and the well served them just fine, Cosens said.
On the opposite end, Cosens said it’s not uncommon for people to run their sprinklers all night or turn on a well several minutes just to get cold water, when a refrigerator can be used to cool water instead.
Once, as an experiment, Cosens collected the water from a faucet drip at his brother’s place. The drip filled a gallon jug in an hour, which would add up to 24 gallons in a day. An excess of clean water is hard on a septic system, Cosens said, because it kills the bacteria that break down the solids.
Erickson believes in doing the little things, but knows from experience it’s not always easy.
She lives in German Gulch, west of Butte, and right against the forest. With wildfires burning around the state, protecting her property is an everyday concern.
She has never seen the grass so dry, and having some green, defensible space around the house is recommended to ward off fire. Yet, her family is on a well, and would like to have water to drink this fall, she said.
It’s a double-edged sword, but she opted to cut way back on irrigation and is attempting to follow the other guidelines listed above.
Wells aren’t always easy to deal with. Erickson said even checking the water level can be tricky.
"I have all the equipment to go out and measure the water level in my well, and I don't do that. And most people don't do that, because you have the pump and wiring and all that stuff in the well itself,” she said.
With all of that equipment, there are multiple ways wells fail, and low groundwater taxes the various components. If a well really goes dry, deepening or putting in a new well is expensive, and those solutions don’t always work either, O’Keefe said.
Peaks and valleys
O’Keefe is busy. On average, the company drills around 75 water wells annually. The company has drilled over 100 this year, and it’s only August.
What’s more, the company is drilling deeper than before. A 300-foot well was a rarity 30 years ago, Cosens said. This year, the company is drilling 300 to 500 feet regularly and sometimes up to 900 feet.
It isn’t the drought that’s driving the number and depth of wells, however — it’s new residents and where they’re moving, he said.
“People are buying ground where they can buy ground. And usually where they're buying ground is up on mountain sites. They're not buying down in the valleys — those building sites are gone,” he said.
It’s a long way down to the aquifers in the mountains, Cosens said. There are other challenges, too.
While Butte’s valley sits above an alluvial aquifer, where water is held in a wide basin of unconsolidated sediment, much of the mountain aquifers contain confined patches of water in between bedrock, and are therefore more dependent on recharge from the surface and particularly impacted by the current drought.
Cosens is often asked by customers if newcomers to the area will affect their well supply.
“It's probably having an effect, but to what extreme I don't know,” he said.
In the case of subdivisions, test wells are used to measure water production and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation regulates how many wells are allocated to the property accordingly, Cosens said, adding that laws are in place to keep people from pumping more than their share.
To what extent the sudden influx of new residents and wells will stress the system is hard to guess, Cosens said, but he’s encouraged by the overall water wealth of Butte-Silver Bow.
“We’re pretty fortunate to live in our area,” he said.
The drought is taking a heavy toll on southwest Montana. Rivers have reached record low flows, agricultural operations face immense challenges, and the wildfires burn on.
Cosens said he doesn’t want to see people go without water in their homes as well.
"It's a natural resource and we need to kind of take care of that resource a little bit better than what we have been. And in the long term, it helps your wells, helps your pump systems, and it saves a little bit of money, too."