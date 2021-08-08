Drought drains private wells in Butte-Silver Bow; experts advise water conservation

He once put in a well up in Rader Creek southeast of Butte that pulled less than a gallon per minute. The couple at the residence used a spring for irrigation, but used the well for all the household needs. Spreading out short showers, handwashing dishes, and an efficient laundry routine made all the difference, and the well served them just fine, Cosens said.

On the opposite end, Cosens said it’s not uncommon for people to run their sprinklers all night or turn on a well several minutes just to get cold water, when a refrigerator can be used to cool water instead.

Once, as an experiment, Cosens collected the water from a faucet drip at his brother’s place. The drip filled a gallon jug in an hour, which would add up to 24 gallons in a day. An excess of clean water is hard on a septic system, Cosens said, because it kills the bacteria that break down the solids.

Erickson believes in doing the little things, but knows from experience it’s not always easy.

She lives in German Gulch, west of Butte, and right against the forest. With wildfires burning around the state, protecting her property is an everyday concern.