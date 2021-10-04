 Skip to main content
Driver killed in collision with moose near Cardwell; 4 others slightly injured
A 27-year-old Clancy man was killed and four other people injured when the car he was driving struck a moose on Montana Highway 69 near Cardwell Sunday evening.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the moose came onto the roadway and the southbound vehicle was unable to stop in time. The moose rolled over the top of the car and the "interior of the vehicle collided with the driver," who was declared dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol report said. Two adult women and two children were taken to St. James Hospital, where they were treated and released. The passengers were all wearing seat belts. The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

According to the report, there is no suspicion that alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were involved in the collision.

