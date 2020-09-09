 Skip to main content
Driver hits historic garage, home on Main Street
Damage on Main Street

Established in 1911, this "coal and wood" garage on North Main St., was heavily damaged after a woman drove into it Sunday morning. She also hit a truck, which by sheer force, then broke through the side of the house.

 Tracy Thornton

A 61-year-old woman driving down Main Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning lost control of her vehicle and went through a garage at 822 N. Main St.

She also hit a 1993 Ford truck that was parked near the house.

On impact, the truck was shoved into the rear entrance of the home, causing considerable damage to the residence.

The driver, who was conscious and talking, was taken by ambulance. Her condition is not known.

People living in the home had lacerations because of flying glass.

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor. The accident remains under investigation.

