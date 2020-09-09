Driver hits historic garage, home on Main Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 61-year-old woman driving down Main Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning lost control of her vehicle and went through a garage at 822 N. Main St.

She also hit a 1993 Ford truck that was parked near the house.

On impact, the truck was shoved into the rear entrance of the home, causing considerable damage to the residence.

The driver, who was conscious and talking, was taken by ambulance. Her condition is not known.

People living in the home had lacerations because of flying glass.

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor. The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.