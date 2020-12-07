Driver hits bar patron outside Spud McGee’s

Police officers are looking for a woman driver who reportedly intentionally hit another woman twice while the victim was standing outside of Spud McGee’s, 541 S. Main St.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. Friday. The victim and witnesses reported that the two women got into an argument about an ATV being parked on the sidewalk. The two then went outside and the suspect got into her car, drove it onto the sidewalk, striking the other woman and pinning her against the ATV.

The driver then put the car in reverse, drove forward and again hit the victim before fleeing.

The victim had injuries to her legs and shoulders and was taken to St. James Healthcare where she was later released.

The suspect’s car was found in the area, but she has not been located. The case remains under investigation.

