 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver hits bar patron outside Spud McGee’s
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Driver hits bar patron outside Spud McGee’s

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights

Police officers are looking for a woman driver who reportedly intentionally hit another woman twice while the victim was standing outside of Spud McGee’s, 541 S. Main St.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. Friday. The victim and witnesses reported that the two women got into an argument about an ATV being parked on the sidewalk. The two then went outside and the suspect got into her car, drove it onto the sidewalk, striking the other woman and pinning her against the ATV.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver then put the car in reverse, drove forward and again hit the victim before fleeing.

The victim had injuries to her legs and shoulders and was taken to St. James Healthcare where she was later released.

The suspect’s car was found in the area, but she has not been located. The case remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
3
0
8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple
Local

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and layoff six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News