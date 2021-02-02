Driver crashes, snaps power pole on Continental Drive

NorthWestern Energy crews were on the scene at Continental Drive near NCAT and Skyline Park early Tuesday afternoon after a man crashed his car into a power pole. He was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare.

The impact snapped the pole, moved it several feet and left live wires hanging across the street. People walking at the Skyline dog park reported hearing an explosion.

Continental Drive was closed in the area and Butte-Silver Bow police officers were directing traffic at the site and also at Hillcrest Elementary. Children walking home from school were directed to walk a different route.

Utility crews were working to replace the damaged pole and expected to have the work complete by about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. In order to complete the repair safely, service to about 24 customers was temporarily shut off.

An officer at the scene said the driver was likely speeding in a school zone.

