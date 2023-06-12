A banker once asked Kevin Orrino to name his hobbies.

Orrino responded after a momentary pause.

“Work,” he said.

The 56-year-old Anaconda native works three 12-hour shifts each week as a respiratory therapist for St. James Community Hospital in Butte.

In addition, Orrino is a developer, a home builder and a seasonal snow plow driver.

“I keep pretty busy,” he said.

Orrino was born and raised in Anaconda. His father, Anthony John Orrino, worked as a boilermaker at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. His mother, Marlene, was a cook at the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

Orrino lived and worked in Helena for a time but returned to Anaconda in 1997. He left health care work and ran Granny’s Kitchen for about 10 years before working again as a respiratory therapist.

Coming home to Anaconda alerted Orrino to the shortage of housing in his hometown, a deficit affecting residents who wanted to own a home, as well as former residents who wanted to move back and people new to the community.

“There were young couples moving back who couldn’t find a house,” Orrino said.

He started thinking about how he might help shepherd a remedy for that shortage. In 1998, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, hurting for tax revenues and an economic stimulus, offered nearly 30 acres for a minimum bid/best-use plan in the incipient foothills of Mount Haggin.

“We were awarded the property with our plan,” Orrino said.

Smelter City Estates was born. Partners initially involved in the project have since sold their share.

Orrino and his wife, Anaconda native Jolyn Thompson Orrino, have carried on. They brought no experience as developers. The path hasn’t always been smooth.

“There is a lot of risk involved,” he said. “Everybody thinks we have a gold mine up here. Each and every step has been a hurdle and a challenge.”

Orrino said Bill Everett, chief executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and his administration have been supportive. Among other community benefits, providing building lots for young families helps increase economic activity and school enrollment.

Everett spoke highly of Kevin Orrino, his work with the city-county to bring the project to fruition and his commitment to the community of his birth.

“Kevin Orrino is one of the better people you’d want to meet in this world,” Everett said. “Kevin worked with Anaconda-Deer Lodge County just fantastically. We couldn’t have asked for a better job.”

Everett said developing a subdivision is a complicated and stressful endeavor. He said he encouraged Orrino to persevere.

The second phase of Smelter City Estates launched in 2008, the same time nationally as the Great Recession, considered to be the worst economic downturn in the U.S. since the Great Depression.

During the first week of June, Phase 3 of Smelter City Estates received final plat approval from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. The Orrinos have worked for more than 20 years to develop the subdivision’s three phases.

Phase 1 offered five lots. Phase 2 offered six. Phase 3 includes 12 lots ranging in size from about 4-tenths of an acre to about 1 acre.

To date, Smelter City Estates has sold 10 lots.

Many lots offer good views across the valley of Stuckey Ridge, which is greening up this spring with vegetation planted during Superfund remediation of lands once denuded by emissions from the Anaconda Co. smelter.

Orrino doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels as the lots sell and the lot buyers start to build single-family homes. He plans to keep working as a respiratory therapist and to probably drive a snowplow again next winter.

It likely wouldn’t be prudent to abandon his hobbies.