Drilling into solitude: Oil and gas project in the Tendoy Mountains plunges forward

"That's what the whole process is for," he said.

He doesn’t know what they’ll find if the project goes forward, but quipped that there’s only one way to find out.

“If they're gonna drill oil, it would be neat to know if it's there,” he said.

Looking ahead

The Forest Service and BLM are required by law to process oil and gas leases on public land. By achieving EA approval from the Forest Service, the project passed a major hurdle.

As the process goes forward, objections from the public will be taken into account, and possibly manifest themselves in the conditions of approval if the well is given the go-ahead.

“If objections were found to be substantive, approval could be withheld,” Nash said.

Litigation is always possible over controversial energy developments as well.

Lima Exploration Company was a subsidiary of Denver-based Great Western Oil and Gas Co. during the scoping period at the end of 2015. The company since changed hands to Denver-based Southwestern Production Corporation, and was recently acquired by another new owner, a representative at Southwestern Production told The Montana Standard.