Dress a Child event needs volunteers; Camp Castle Rock open house rescheduled

Dress a Child event needs volunteers

United Way of Butte and Anaconda will hold its 2022 Dress a Child event Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 24-25.

The Dress a Child‘s goal is to ensure that many of Butte’s K-8 students begin the school year with new clothing to start the year.

Families in need of help to children’s school clothes and meet financial requirements are encouraged to submit an application.

United Way of Butte and Anaconda is also recruiting volunteers to be “shopping buddies” to assist one-on-one with each student.  Each “shopping buddy” will ensure that each student spends the allotted $125 on basics such as socks and shoes, undergarments, outerwear and then on school appropriate clothing of the students’ choice. 

Visit Dress a Child at www.uwbutteanaconda.org.

Camp Castle Rock open house postponed

The open house at the Girl Scout's Camp Castle Rock on Little Basin Creek Road has been rescheduled for next summer. For more details, visit tomr@gsmw.org.

