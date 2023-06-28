Zach Yoder hangs onto a hitch in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion. Yoder came out with his family from Stevensville to take part in the event.

Bob and Deb from Tomaskie's Mules round the edge of the arena. Tomaskie's Mules took home first place in the four-abreast competition on Saturday.

A horse peaks over the top of a stall in the Blue Ribbon Pavillion. Participants in the expo use the pavilion to dress their horses before moving to the arena for the competition.

A few members of the T&S Belgians hang around their horses behind the scenes on Saturday. The group comes from Potlatch and Rathdrum, Idaho.

A horse tosses its head during a competition at the 2023 Draft Horse Expo. The event spanned three days from June 23 to 25.

Horse hooves dig through the dusty ground as competitors in the four-abreast competition make their way around the arena.

Spectators watch the Draft Horse Expo at the Deer Lodge fairgrounds on Saturday. Around 550 people were in attendance on Saturday.

Jonathan Rouleau washes down a horse outside of the Blue Ribbon Pavillion on Saturday, June 24. Rouleau is part of Nagle Belgians out of Potlatch, Idaho.

Ribbons are braided into the manes of two horses competing in a draft event.

2023 Big Sky draft horse expo

Hundreds gathered in Deer Lodge this past weekend for the 2023 Big Sky Draft Horse Expo.

The event stretched three days and showcased draft horse teams from in and out of state. As the teams rounded the arena, judges scored the contestants on "conformation," "way of going," "presentation" and "driving." Each criterion contributed to a total score. The bulk of the action happened in the dirt arena, but the public was also welcomed to walk through the Blue Ribbon Pavilion and see teams get their horses ready.

Dayna Gilman, the Draft Horse Expo treasurer, said that this year's expo topped last year's in attendance. Around 1,000 people made it to the expo over the three-day event this last weekend.

"Even the rain and the weather didn't deter people" Gilman said.

The expo worked with the National Weather Service to ensure that participants and attendees would remain safe regardless of the storms that came and went throughout the weekend.