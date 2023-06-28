Several hundred people gathered in Deer Lodge this past weekend for the 2023 Big Sky Draft Horse Expo.
The event and showcased draft horse teams from in and out of state. As the teams rounded the arena, judges scored the contestants on "conformation," "way of going," "presentation" and "driving." Each criterion contributed to a total score. The bulk of the action happened in the dirt arena, but the public was also welcomed to walk through the Blue Ribbon Pavilion and see teams get their horses ready.
Dayna Gilman, the Draft Horse Expo treasurer, said this year's expo topped last year's in attendance. Around 1,000 people made it to the expo over the three-day event.
"Even the rain and the weather didn't deter people," Gilman said.
