Dr. Shawna Yates receives statewide award

Dr. Shawna Yates, executive director for the Southwest Montana Community Health Center, was recognized for her care and advocacy for Butte’s most vulnerable patients. She received the Dr. Alan Strange Legacy Award at the Montana Healthcare Conference in Billings on Sept. 23.

The Dr. Alan Strange Legacy Award, given by the Montana Primary Care Association, recognizes a Montana community health leader who has improved access to care.

Born in Butte, Yates began serving at Southwest Community Health Center as the medical director in 2007, focusing her clinical practice on geriatric and nursing home patients. In the middle of the pandemic, Yates stepped up to the role of executive director while continuing to see patients.

“During COVID, she led the charge, along with the county health director and St. James Hospital in providing testing at a community level, “said Cindy Stergar, CEO of the Montana Primary Care Association. In addition, Yates’ early advocacy for nursing home patients successfully led statewide efforts to prioritize, test, and care for the vulnerable senior population.

Because of her work, Southwest became the one of the first clinics in the state to integrate pain management and substance use disorder treatment into primary care. Yates serves as a clinical faculty instructor for the University of Washington School of Medicine, serves on the Executive Committee of the Montana Medical Association, and has mentored healthcare professionals at health centers across Montana.

