Things Happen! Although mostly used in a negative connotation, this phrase and its many variants all relate to a simple fact; something has changed. As the saying goes, change is inevitable.

We are approaching Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer. Students will be heading back to school. Soon we will transition from our summer weather to fall. Leaves will change color and fall from the trees. We are all familiar with these regular changes, so they do not create too much angst in our lives (unless you are a student or teacher not quite ready for classes to resume). Sometimes changes occur for which we are not prepared and they are not wanted; the loss of a loved one or a job or an early and heavy snow. Sometimes changes are planned and bring great joy; a graduation or wedding or a vacation during Indian Summer. Regardless of what it is, Change Happens. Sometimes change results in many negative emotions; fear, disappointment, anger, etc. Other times change results in positive feelings; joy, peace, excitement, etc.

Yet, when people are honest in sharing their feelings, most people express fear, anxiety, uncertainty, or even loss when they experience changes in their lives; even wanted changes. Psychology literature and therapists’ offices are filled because, in general, we humans fear change. We fear the unknown. So, what are we to do? Again, from the psychology literature, our human response to those things that frighten us is fight, flight, or freeze. In the freeze mode, we are trying to plan what to do; fight or flight. Unfortunately, some can stay in this situation forever. In flight, we try to run away from our fears which could include addictive, self-destructive behaviors. In fight, we could actively resist the changes that cause our fears or we could take the Star Trek approach and “boldly go where no one has gone before.”

Unfortunately, the psychology literature often overlooks the Spiritual approach to change. First, we have a God that does not change. In reading Holy Scripture from the beginning (Genesis 17:7) to the end (Revelation 22:13), we hear that God was, is, and always will be. He is unchanging. We have in our lives something, someone who is stable. Someone we can turn to and return to in need when things are changing and we are afraid. God is available to us 24/7 when we open our hearts to Him. However, we must remember that God is not the genie in the bottle that grants our wishes. God is God and we are not. God is always with us to strengthen us and to guide us through our lives and all the changes, but He doesn’t take the changes away. (Isaiah 41:10) “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Second, we have a God who loves us beyond our wildest imaginations, and He sent His Son, Jesus, to save us. His desire is for our salvation, not our condemnation. (John 3:16-18) Throughout the Gospel stories of Jesus, He is telling His disciples, and consequently us, do not be afraid. In fact, in all of Holy Scripture, we read over 360 times the message to not be afraid. Why? Because God is with us. Now Holy Scripture doesn’t tell us that we won’t have problems, we won’t have loss, or we won’t have change. And, God’s Word doesn’t tell us to not have the emotions that come with these changes. Even Jesus wept at the death of His friend Lazarus (John 11:35). However, we are to live without fear.

Although God is unchanging, He does want us to change. He wants us to turn away from those things that keep us away from Him and from being the best versions of ourselves. “When we hold tight to God, He works His righteousness in us. When we cling to what is good—when we love God and stick close to Him—we can trust that He is transforming us from within, teaching us His good and perfect will, and working everything in our lives for good.” (Romans 8:28)