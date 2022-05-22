Don't be snowed by the season — flakes can fly anytime in Butte

There’s a saying here in Big Sky Country — "If you don't like the weather in Montana, wait 20 minutes." Okay, that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but truthfully, the one-liner does have some merit.

Mother Nature can seem fickle to those living here. On any given year, residents can bask in spring-like weather in February or bundle up in August for those unexpected snow flurries.

Snow has fallen in Butte all throughout the year. Spring and summer were never immune to those winter weather advisories. For some reason, though, residents are almost always surprised. Today, we take a look back at some, not all, of those snowy surprises, whether they occurred in May, June, July, August or September.

Speaking of surprises, an exception to the rule occurred Aug. 21, 1899, when Butte and much of southwest Montana got hit with a rain storm that hours later, turned to snow.

The Anaconda Standard reported that “some of the flakes were as large as the expressions they forced from the lips of a patient public.”

In reality, residents were not at all surprised. The dog days of summer were not in that year’s August forecast. In fact, most residents had been donning coats since the first of that month.

The Butte Inter Mountain took the “silver lining” approach when describing the aftermath of the storm. The reporter wrote that “The foothills surrounding Butte are clothed in a beautiful mantle of snow today as a result of the storm of last evening.”

Two draft horses died as a result of a June 4, 1908 snowstorm.

A heavy snow blanketed Butte that day, and telephone wires fell from its weight. The streets of Butte were covered with snow but buried underneath were live wires. As a buggy being pulled by two horses started over West Park Street, contact was made with the wires and the horses died instantly.

The blizzard also knocked out power, leaving Butte in almost total darkness. Without power, the majority of businesses could not stay open, including any and all mining operations.

Through the years, Butte residents have watched the Fourth of July parade under sunny skies, but not always. Some years, instead of shorts and tank tops, winter coats were part of the attire.

Residents were making plans for the Fourth of July festivities on July 2, 1921, when a long-lasting snowstorm hit most of Montana, Butte included.

To make matters worse, the town was packed — hosting two state conventions at the time, one for the Eagles, the other for the Elks. Adding to the festivities was a much-anticipated carnival.

The weather, however, had no effect on the revelers. They just dusted off that abundance of snow, bundled up and partied. The Anaconda Standard reported, “It took more than a storm to remove Butte’s enthusiasm.”

Dubbed the worst spring storm in 19 years, it took just 18 hours for 22 inches to fall on the Mining City on May 29, 1927. In the mountains, reportedly up to four feet fell.

Not too surprising — it was Memorial Day weekend, which can be celebrated in either a blizzard or summer-like temperatures.

As a result of the freak storm, streets throughout Butte were a slushy mess. Telephone communication was non-existent and rock slides were reported between Butte and Helena.

Butte residents looked out their bedroom windows on the morning of Aug. 29, 1932, and there was some snow on the ground — even more on The Highlands and East Ridge.

The following year, on Aug. 21, 1933, residents would find themselves in the same predicament. Temperatures dipped to 32 degrees and it was all downhill from there.

“The weather turned steadily colder until about 3 o’clock Monday morning, when the air became thick with heavy snow flakes,” reported The Montana Standard.

“Snow Blankets Mining City While Other Sections of Montana Are Drenched by Rainstorms” was The Montana Standard’s front-page headline on May 18, 1938.

The previous day, heavy rain was reported all throughout Montana, except in Butte, where the rain transformed into snow, and lots of it.

In a two-day period, 26 inches fell and could be termed a winter thunderstorm. While the snow fell, residents could hear claps of thunder.

Fall had not officially arrived when more than 10 inches of snow fell on the Mining City on Sept. 17, 1946. In its wake, tree branches fell, along with telephone lines, and utilities were disrupted.

“The snow-laden trees provided a beautiful but distressing picture for early-rising householders of the city” wrote a Montana Standard reporter.

The storm was apparently so interesting that newspapers across the country reported on Butte’s latest weather phenomenon.

The Montana Standard’s editorial editor was amused by the national coverage. “Since we are in the habit of having snowstorms, naturally we want the biggest and the best snowstorms,” he wrote, “and we want the world to know about it.”

Cooler temperatures on July 23, 1950, brought snow to Butte’s outlying areas and a bit of a traffic problem on a nearby highway.

It was a Sunday and a dozen or so tourists were driving just east of Butte on Highway 10 when the snowstorm hit. The tourists took advantage of the surprise weather and “piled out of their cars for impromptu snowball fights.”

What a difference a day makes! That certainly rung true 58 years ago.

The high temperature in Butte on Aug. 18, 1964, was 92 degrees. The following morning it was a chilly 34 degrees and there was snow on the ground. Not much, maybe a little over an inch, but in the nearby mountains, six inches fell.

One Butte resident had a sense of humor about it all. He told a Montana Standard reporter that “It’s a day’s work anymore, shoveling the snow off the sidewalk before mowing the lawn.”

It was a “balmy” 28 degrees on the morning of July 31, 1975. Those cool temps brought snow to Butte and area mountains.

Throughout the day, a fog laid over Butte, again restricting views of the East Ridge and The Highlands.

Three years later, on Aug. 13-14, 1978, it was the same scenario.

Snow had fallen on The Highlands, four inches in all. In fact, visible snow could be seen on nearby Mount Haggin and Mount Powell, too.

Same could be said for July 4, 1986, when die-hard fans wore rain gear to watch the parade. It was cold and miserable and did not get much better as the day progressed.

In fact, it got down right chilly. So cold that by the following morning Butte residents looked once more to the surrounding mountains to see snow had fallen.

Residents of Butte and throughout western Montana were praying for rain, hail, sleet or snow the summer of 1988. Anything to put out the numerous fires raging throughout the state. One fire in particular had many worried — Yellowstone National Park.

September came and neither rain nor snow had made an appearance. The scorching summer had definitely become a season for the record books.

Drastic times call for drastic measures for The Montana Standard’s editorial editor Jeff Gibson, who wrote on Sept. 5, “We never thought our mind would become so warped, but we have to admit that we’re beginning to think snow.”

Gibson didn’t have to think too long. Five days later, Mother Nature came through and snow fell throughout much of western Montana, including Butte.

Lastly, just like the summer of 1899, the summer of 1993, for the most part, was lacking a sunny disposition. Lower-than-normal temperatures prevailed for much of the season. Overnight temperatures would, more often than not, be in the 40s.

It got cold enough the night of July 7 that a 49-year-old woman died of hypothermia on Ruby Street.

August was even cooler. Only two days that month would the daytime temperatures go above 80 degrees, with many highs for the month in the 70s, 60s and even 50s.

So again, not too surprising that six inches of snow would fall on Butte on Aug. 26.

The snow had its perks. School was not yet in session so it gave many kids something to do — many of whom were out on their sleds or building snowmen.

Meanwhile, residents, then and now, love to joke about Montana’s weather and currently several amusing sayings can be found on social media. A humorous definition of the state’s four seasons includes almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction. Some years there’s more truth that fiction to that statement. Another favorite is as follows:

Welcome to Montana

Winter is at 6 a.m.

Spring starts at 10 a.m.

Summer is at 2 p.m.

And fall is around 4:30ish

Dress accordingly

