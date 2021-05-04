Donor floating $500,000 to incentivize COVID vaccines in Butte

Up to $500,000 from an anonymous donor could be given out as cash prizes to incentivize Butte-Silver Bow residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations if the county puts the same amount into a public awareness campaign.

County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says if commissioners agree to tap $500,000 in federal COVID funds for the awareness campaign Wednesday night, the donor’s money would come through.

“They wanted Butte-Silver Bow to be in the game at half-a-million dollars and then they would match the $500,000 and they wanted to do it in a way that didn’t impact the taxpayers,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard.

The federal money is through the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion COVID relief and stimulus package enacted by Congress in March 2020, and the county can use money from its allocation on public service announcements and other vaccine awareness efforts.

The county cannot use that money or any government funding for awards or cash prizes, Gallagher said, but money from the donor can be spent on that. In fact, that’s what the donor wants.

Details are still pending, but the donor envisions weekly drawings for “some significant cash awards,” with any Butte-Silver Bow County resident who is fully vaccinated eligible for the drawings, Gallagher said.