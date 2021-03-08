Done deal: HPC approves demolition of State Street house

After weeks of controversy and delay, the county’s Historic Preservation Commission voted Monday night to approve a couple’s request to demolish an old house in the Floral Park neighborhood on the Flat.

The commission, or HPC, had previously imposed a 45-day demolition delay that also required owners Jennifer and William Mitchell to advertise the house at 2505 State St. to see if anyone would move it.

The couple appealed that Feb. 8 ruling to the Council of Commissioners, who voted 11-0 last week to overturn the HPC delay, clearly indicating support for the Mitchell’s demolition request.

But because the HPC had not actually voted for or against a demolition permit, the council could only return the issue to the HPC and ask them to hold a special meeting to do that.

The HPC did that Monday night in a meeting held by conference call, and of six members on the line, nobody could be heard voting no. If they had voted to deny the permit, the Mitchells could have appealed that to the council, too.

Now the issue is settled and the demolition can proceed.

“At this point, I just want to be done with this issue,” member Bobbi Stauffer said before the vote. “The sooner we are done with this issue the better.”

