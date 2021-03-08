Done deal: HPC approves demolition of State Street house

After weeks of controversy and delay, the county’s Historic Preservation Commission voted Monday night to approve a couple’s request to demolish an old house in the Floral Park neighborhood on the Flat.
The commission, or HPC, had previously imposed a 45-day demolition delay that also required owners Jennifer and William Mitchell to advertise the house at 2505 State St. to see if anyone would move it.
The couple appealed that Feb. 8 ruling to the Council of Commissioners, who voted 11-0 last week to overturn the HPC delay, clearly indicating support for the Mitchell’s demolition request.
But because the HPC had not actually voted for or against a demolition permit, the council could only return the issue to the HPC and ask them to hold a special meeting to do that.
The HPC did that Monday night in a meeting held by conference call, and of six members on the line, nobody could be heard voting no. If they had voted to deny the permit, the Mitchells could have appealed that to the council, too.
Now the issue is settled and the demolition can proceed.
“At this point, I just want to be done with this issue,” member Bobbi Stauffer said before the vote. “The sooner we are done with this issue the better.”
The Mitchells say the old house is crammed so close to a larger house they live in and the neighbor’s house, there is no privacy in either. They want it gone so both properties have bigger yards and more privacy and their neighbors are all for it.
They say the exterior has been modified extensively, the structure needs re-roofing, foundation work, new wiring, plumbing and heating. There are also holes in the floor and walls and it’s full of hazards, they say.
The HPC maintained that it was in an area “eligible” to someday become an historic district, while saying at the same time the county had no plans on trying to make it one. They ruled on that and then imposed the 45-day delay with advertising requirements.
Jennifer Mitchell has said that HPC intervention has interfered with her property rights, the house isn’t historic or in an historic district, and she has no intention of renting it, selling it or allowing anyone else to live in it, even if demolition was not allowed.
After the vote Monday night, HPC Chairman Steve Hinick wished the Mitchells good luck with the demolition and he apologized “for any inconvenience” they had endured.
“We would like to move forward on a very positive note,” he said.
The meeting only lasted about 15 minutes, and most of that was for two callers saying they supported the demolition and reading letters from two others with the same position, including one from Jennifer Mitchell.
It was the second time in a week the HPC had voted to authorize a demolition after first imposing delays. It did that last week with the so-called Blue Range prostitution cribs, but county Building Official Mike Nasheim had already cleared the way for demolition by exercising a public safety provision in local law in late February.