Done deal: Council OK's Butte business license fee refunds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioners turned down that initial request, saying it would be unfair to waive only their license fees. Gallagher then turned to Budget Director Danette Gleason.

“I brought this to her and said, ‘How do we make this work (for all businesses)’ and she found a way to make it work, so I applaud her and her department,” Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night before they approved the plan 9-1.

Commissioner John Sorich voted against, Erin Mankins and Bill Andersen were absent and all others voted for it. Sorich said he supports local businesses but thought the money could be used to pay down county debt, purchase a new police car or other ways to help the whole community.

There are 17 different licenses in Butte-Silver Bow, some applying only to specific businesses and some depending on number of employees, and the costs vary. An all-beverage license costs $400, for example, while a beer-only license is $100. Some business fees are $35.

County officials say business licenses of all types generated about $150,000 in local revenue in 2020. Liquor licenses accounted for $25,150 of that total, with another $11,400 from beer and wine licenses.