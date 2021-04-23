Done deal: Council OK's Butte business license fee refunds

Businesses in Butte-Silver Bow that paid local licensing fees for this year can get their money back by submitting a simple application form by May 15.
Commissioners approved the refunds Wednesday night at the request of J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, and the forms are available at his courthouse office or the county’s website at https://co.silverbow.mt.us/.
Businesses have to be in “good standing,” meaning up-to-date on their fees, to get a refund.
County officials say the refunds will provide at least a little relief to businesses impacted by COVID-19 and government-imposed restrictions designed to curb spread of the virus. The county lifted all restrictions on March 24.
The refunds could collectively total up to $150,000 but the hit on the county budget can be backfilled with federal COVID relief funds, so there’s no impact on services or local taxpayers, county officials say.
The Silver Bow Tavern Association, which represents about 50 local bars, taverns and casinos, asked for license refunds earlier this year. It said mandated closings followed by capacity limits, early closing times and other restrictions had some places on the brink of closing.
Commissioners turned down that initial request, saying it would be unfair to waive only their license fees. Gallagher then turned to Budget Director Danette Gleason.
“I brought this to her and said, ‘How do we make this work (for all businesses)’ and she found a way to make it work, so I applaud her and her department,” Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night before they approved the plan 9-1.
Commissioner John Sorich voted against, Erin Mankins and Bill Andersen were absent and all others voted for it. Sorich said he supports local businesses but thought the money could be used to pay down county debt, purchase a new police car or other ways to help the whole community.
There are 17 different licenses in Butte-Silver Bow, some applying only to specific businesses and some depending on number of employees, and the costs vary. An all-beverage license costs $400, for example, while a beer-only license is $100. Some business fees are $35.
County officials say business licenses of all types generated about $150,000 in local revenue in 2020. Liquor licenses accounted for $25,150 of that total, with another $11,400 from beer and wine licenses.
“In some aspects, it’s a small give to some of these businesses but it was one that came forward kind of passionately by the casinos and the bars,” Gallagher said.
The application is very simple, asking only for the business and owner’s name, address, email, phone number and business license number. The county hopes to send refunds out by June 15 and Gallagher said some businesses probably won’t seek one.
Butte-Silver Bow could receive about $15 million from the COVID spending bill approved by Congress last month based on preliminary estimates, but decisions on how to spend it are probably months away.