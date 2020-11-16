Donavon Hawk, activist turned politician

Donavon Hawk, winner of the District 76 seat in the Montana State House of Representatives, formed his politics with the waves of the country’s unrest, but he’s still all Butte, America.
It was 2003. Hawk was upset, lying on the couch in his tiny Washington, D.C. flat, watching the news. The country was about to go to war with Iraq. It suddenly occurred to him, the protests on TV were just down the road.
“I just jumped up and threw my clothes on and took to the streets with everybody else, and it was that energy, that passion, that anger, that excitement,” he said. “To know that there were that many people out there who don’t look like me, think like me, we don’t hang in any social bubble, but we all found a commonality to unite over that we felt passionate for.”
He was completely by himself, yet among crowds and crowds of strangers, their joined voices a roar. “Impeach Bush!” for the country’s politicians to hear.
At the time he was a retail manager at the Body Shop.
Seventeen years later, after lobbying and organizing the way to change in everything from Montana healthcare to American Indian representation in the Democratic Party, Hawk this month won his House seat at just 39 years old.
Hawk didn’t do it yelling from the streets of the nation’s capital. He did it by becoming an ambassador of the city he grew up in. He fought for causes close to Butte, but also for tradition. For years, he’s been the point man behind Butte’s high holiday event, the Fourth of July parade. In a city that won’t trust just anyone with an important party or the American spirit, he earned the community’s trust. When the time came, Butte said as much. Hawk won his seat with 60 percent of the vote.
“Butte’s that way. You kind of have to shake someone’s hand to win them over,” Suzanne Stefanac said. Stefanac is the president of the Butte America Foundation Board, of which Hawk has been director since 2016.
Politicians say it a lot — it’s not about the party. It’s about the issues.
When Hawk returned to Butte to study at Montana Tech, he found it could be both. This time the wave was a veritable tsunami, washing out the bank accounts of the economically prone, leaving them beached in debt. It was the financial crisis of 2008. He saw out-of-state title lenders charging astronomical rates to people living paycheck to paycheck. So he led the local charge to gather petition signatures to stop the predatory lenders. It worked. The Legislature capped the percentage charged on title loans.
Around the same time, Barack Obama was elected, and suddenly change seemed possible — not just at the grassroots level, but in government. Even politics were changing.
When a 2013 bill to extend the tax holidays afforded to oil companies was on the table, private planes carrying industry lobbyists lined up at the Helena airport. In joining the Partnership for Montana’s Future in fighting the bill, he saw that the core issue — the stress on resources, hospitals and schools that an industry boom without tax accountability — affected both sides of the aisle. The bill was tabled.
An outspoken supporter of public lands and hunting and fishing rights, Hawk doesn’t see these issues, at the heart of Montana, as partisan at all.
It’s easy to see why he’s effective. The contagious charm. An extraordinary grip on the complex issues that affect our lives. A humble yet steady belief in inclusion and fairness. The everyday fight for his beliefs and his ability to see the issues that affect both parties. To meet him is to wonder where it all came from.
When Marian Jensen moved to Butte in 1999, Hawk’s mother was organizing the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Jensen said not everyone saw the holiday the way she did. But Michaelynn Hawk did. She was organizing a holiday built from the soul of King Jr.’s message, a celebration of diversity far and wide. Michaelynn, a member of the Crow Tribe, and the executive director of Indian’s People’s Action, is a long-time activist for Indian people’s rights. She was named the Montana Environmental Information Center’s Conservationist of the Year Award in 2019.
She is Hawk’s star example. He’s followed it, but in his own footsteps.
When Michaelynn and Hawk’s brother, Isaiah Other Bull, were making waves at Standing Rock, Hawk stood up for his Crow and Crow Creek Sioux tribal heritage by connecting his family with the Butte America Foundation, to send local news teams and produce documentaries.
Jensen saw his mother’s traits blossom in Hawk as he moved up the ranks to become the chair of the Butte-Silver Bow Democratic Central Committee, a position Jensen once occupied herself. He’s served the last two years on Montana State Democratic Party’s executive board as well. Jensen said he quickly stood out among the Butte Democrats.
“Sometimes our passions can move more towards heat and less towards light,” she said. “And Donavon has always had that even-handedness. I have never seen Donavon lose his cool, which in Butte is a statement.”
When asked what he does for fun, Hawk laughed.
“I guess everybody has a different perception of fun,” he said.
Folks used to say politics were Hawk’s hobby. In that case, he’s had a lot of hobbies. The activism and politicking above is just a snippet. He’s on the boards of half the things in Butte, and the list of social activist groups he’s been involved in, and fights he’s waged in the Legislature, is too long to mention.
His nightly ritual is a long to-do list for the next day. But no matter what his friends say, he’s not a Type A personality.
He gave up drinking to focus more on his hobbies five years ago. And for a gallon of water a day, a workout six days a week, and two-mile swims on weekends.
But politics are his job now. When Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte called to congratulate him on Thursday, Donavan returned the favor, and said he’s ready to work together. They have met before, and make no mistake, they don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. But true to form, Hawk kept his cool.
He told Gianforte, “Now is the time for us to worry about the bigger picture. This isn’t about my beliefs, this isn’t about your beliefs. This about the people that we got elected by and the people we are working for, and hopefully we can do positive things.”
Jensen said Hawk's maturity to stand for up what he believes in while holding onto empathy for those who feel otherwise will serve the Democrats well in Helena. And you don’t have to know his politics to know it’s true.
Because folks in Butte probably know Hawk best from the Butte YMCA, where he’s the public relations and marketing coordinator. And a lifeguard. And works the front desk.
The man keeps busy.
