Donavon Hawk, activist turned politician

Donavon Hawk, winner of the District 76 seat in the Montana State House of Representatives, formed his politics with the waves of the country’s unrest, but he’s still all Butte, America.

It was 2003. Hawk was upset, lying on the couch in his tiny Washington, D.C. flat, watching the news. The country was about to go to war with Iraq. It suddenly occurred to him, the protests on TV were just down the road.

“I just jumped up and threw my clothes on and took to the streets with everybody else, and it was that energy, that passion, that anger, that excitement,” he said. “To know that there were that many people out there who don’t look like me, think like me, we don’t hang in any social bubble, but we all found a commonality to unite over that we felt passionate for.”

He was completely by himself, yet among crowds and crowds of strangers, their joined voices a roar. “Impeach Bush!” for the country’s politicians to hear.

At the time he was a retail manager at the Body Shop.

Seventeen years later, after lobbying and organizing the way to change in everything from Montana healthcare to American Indian representation in the Democratic Party, Hawk this month won his House seat at just 39 years old.