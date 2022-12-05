‘Don’t wait to ask for help’: Officials urge those in need to get energy assistance this season

Baby, it’s cold outside.

Subzero, to be exact. While November marked the beginning of these temperatures for Montana, it also marked the beginning of the heating season, which is what representatives from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program call the period of time from Oct. 1- April 30.

LIHEAP – known previously as LIEAP – helps pay a portion of winter heating bills, and benefits are paid directly to the recipient’s fuel provider.

Eligibility for LIHEAP is income-based and, according to Sara Loewen and Sheri Shepherd at Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the service is underutilized.

In 2019, LIHEAP has 18,223 applications in Montana. In 2020, that number went down to 16,640 and up slightly to 16,809 applications in 2021, according to Loewen and Shepherd.

Shepherd said that before 2019, the number of applications was closer to 19,000 and 20,000, and so far, LIHEAP has received 900 more applications than in 2021. She said they suspect that relief and extra assistance during COVID-19 contributed to the lack of applications in 2021 and 2021, but now they expect that number to go back up.

There are a couple of reasons LIHEAP goes underutilized, Loewen explained.

“They don’t want to use the funds because they think there are people who need it more than they do,” she said. “There’s a sense of pride that they don’t want to ask for help.”

But Shepherd wants to assure people that this isn’t the case.

“These programs are here to help,” she said. “And you’re not taking funds away from others. We design these programs to be able to help everyone that applies.”

For those who need emergency assistance with their light and heating bill, Energy Share of Montana offers help based off of a person’s situation, not income, and offer assistance all year.

“If someone is about to lose their heat or lights, for whatever reason, reasons beyond their control or unforeseen circumstances … then we try to help them with their heat or lights,” said Rachel Haberman, the executive director of Energy Share of Montana. “It’s kind of a stop-gap.”

One thing that both Haberman, Shepherd and Loewen agree on is that the earlier people apply for these programs, the better.

She told a story of a single father of two who was out of work for a while due to a traumatic brain injury, and didn’t have enough money to pay his energy bill.

Once the heating season ended, he got a disconnect notice, and needing to keep the lights on for his children, he got help from Energy Share.

“I asked him what message he had to share with other people in similar situations, and it was ‘Don’t wait to ask for help,’” Haberman said.

Haberman said that Energy Share usually sees more applicants after the heating season ends and LIHEAP is closed, because this is around the same time the winter moratorium on power disconnections ends.

From Nov. 1- April 1, utility companies regulated by the Montana Public Service Commission have limitations of whose power they can turn off. For example, the company cannot disconnect a customer’s power if it has been notified that somebody in the household is handicapped, somebody in the household is 62 or older, or the account holder is on public assistance or has income at or below the federal poverty guideline, according to its website.

LIHEAP also offers a Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps participants weatherize their homes, thus improving the heating efficiency of their homes and reducing their energy consumption.

Another thing they offer is furnace assistance: if an applicant’s furnace is broken, LIHEAP will help replace or fix their furnace.

Those who qualify get assistance from LIHEAP will get a discount from NorthWestern Energy, 25% off during the heating season and 15% off the rest of the year said Tony Flynn, NorthWestern’s supervisor of credit, collections and remittance. NorthWestern will also help with weatherization assistance funding for those who qualify.

Some other utility companies offer discounts as well.

Those wanting to apply to LIHEAP can find an application online at https://dphhs.mt.gov/hcsd/energyassistance/index or at local NorthWestern Energy locations.

Butte residents can go to Action Inc. at 25 W. Silver St. to fill out and turn in an application, and Action Inc. also has LIHEAP eligibility technicians that will assist people with filling out their applications.

“We have a very large fixed income population,” said Jody Navarro, services coordinator at Action Inc., “And these programs are essential to more than people on a fixed income, but for those with lower incomes, different age groups and young families starting out, they have these programs, a way to take that piece of the puzzle off the plate and take that stress away … so the can utilize that money in other areas.”