Doherty stepping down as B-SB fire chief; Osborne to get the post

Brian Doherty is stepping down as Butte-Silver Bow’s fire chief later this month and taking a job at NorthWestern Energy, ending a 24-year career with the department he calls a family.
Doherty, who became chief early this year when Jeff Miller retired, says it was the “right time for both my family and I to make this change in our lives.” Doherty and his wife Stacey have five grown children.
“Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been for me to be a public servant and to have been able to serve this city and the community that I grew up in for the past 24 years in that capacity,” Doherty said in a letter to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and the Council of Commissioners.
“It is very difficult to describe the feeling of leaving my ‘family’ of 24 years as I have thoroughly enjoyed my career within the fire service,” he wrote. “I truly believe that what made me who I am today is the people here in this department.”
His last day is Nov. 26.
Gallagher said he is promoting Fire Marshal Zach Osborne, who is also currently assistant fire chief, to chief and will ask commissioners to sign off on the move.
Doherty graduated from Butte Central High School in 1993 and joined the fire department in 1998. He was the county’s fire marshal from 2015 until early this year, when he became chief. He will soon join NorthWestern Energy’s gas transmission division.
Gallagher said Monday he was thankful for Doherty’s leadership and service to the department and even though his time as chief and director of fire services was short, he was a great mentor to Osborne.
Miller became chief in 2004 and when he retired on Dec. 31, more than 20 people applied for the job. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Commission narrowed the list to three finalists before recommending Doherty. The other finalists were Osborne and firefighter Kelly Lee.
Gallagher said he has conferred with the Fire Commission and its members agree that Osborne should become the next chief and director of fire services.
“Zach was a close second to Brian in our interview process last January and February and has all of the qualifications that are needed to lead the fire services in B-SB,” Gallagher said. “We are very fortunate to have qualified talented leaders in the B-SB Fire Department and I have no doubt that Zach will be a great director of B-SB Fire Services.”
As fire marshal, Osborne is the chief investigator of fires who determines their causes and origins, a job that will often keep him at fire scenes long after most firefighters have left. He also inspects buildings for fire safety, among other duties. He became a firefighter in 2008.
Doherty said “no fire department can succeed by itself” and he could not overstate the support shown by its personnel, the chief executive’s office, commissioners, the fire commission and the citizens of Butte, even during “difficult economic times.”
“As my career with the Butte Fire Department comes to an end, I leave with the confidence that the Department will continue to be led by dedicated, motivated and professional leaders,” he said in his letter.
“I believe there is always a benefit when fresh ideas and perspectives are brought to the table in any organization and feel the next individual who steps into the Director of Fire Services role will be able to build upon our achievements.”