Doherty stepping down as B-SB fire chief; Osborne to get the post

Brian Doherty is stepping down as Butte-Silver Bow’s fire chief later this month and taking a job at NorthWestern Energy, ending a 24-year career with the department he calls a family.

Doherty, who became chief early this year when Jeff Miller retired, says it was the “right time for both my family and I to make this change in our lives.” Doherty and his wife Stacey have five grown children.

“Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been for me to be a public servant and to have been able to serve this city and the community that I grew up in for the past 24 years in that capacity,” Doherty said in a letter to Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and the Council of Commissioners.

“It is very difficult to describe the feeling of leaving my ‘family’ of 24 years as I have thoroughly enjoyed my career within the fire service,” he wrote. “I truly believe that what made me who I am today is the people here in this department.”

His last day is Nov. 26.

Gallagher said he is promoting Fire Marshal Zach Osborne, who is also currently assistant fire chief, to chief and will ask commissioners to sign off on the move.