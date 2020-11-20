DOC reports third COVID-19-related inmate death

The Montana Department of Corrections reported Friday that an inmate died this week due to COVID-19-related illness.

The 62-year-old Montana State Prison inmate died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Nov. 18.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, and to comply with state and federal law, the DOC will not release additional information.

The death that occurred in Missoula County will be reflected on the Friday, Nov. 20 state COVID-19 tracking map and on the DOC’s COVID-19 response web page located here: https://cor.mt.gov/COVID-19. While the death occurred in Missoula County, it will be attributed to the county in which the inmate resided, Powell County, where MSP is located.

“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said. “The department is deeply invested in the health and safety of inmates and is fully committed to providing the best care possible to patients throughout this global pandemic, and on a daily basis.”

Virus activity was first identified in MSP in mid-October. As of Friday, a cumulative total of 401 inmates have been infected at the facility. Of those cases, 112 are active and 289 are resolved. This week’s death marks the third DOC inmate who has succumbed to the virus.

