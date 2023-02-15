The Montana Department of Corrections recently finalized the purchase of the former Acadia building and campus in Butte to provide community re-entry services to individuals under department supervision, according to a Wednesday release from the Montana DOC.

“As Chief Executive of Butte-Silver Bow, I am pleased about this move and I am encouraged by positive feedback it has been receiving from the public,” said J.P. Gallagher in the release. “Not only will the move put the vacant Acadia building to good use to benefit Montanans, but it fits with Butte-Silver Bow’s Uptown Master Plan to revitalize our Uptown area. (Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services, Inc.) has been, and continues to be, an asset to our community providing close to 300 jobs in Butte-Silver Bow and Southwest Montana. This purchase will ensure that CCCS will be able to continue their long partnership with BSB and the DOC. This is a good thing for our community.”

Previously used as a residential psychiatric treatment facility for children, the property offers space for residents along with area to accommodate a wide range of programming essential to preparing offenders to return to Montana communities.

“COVID-19 helped us identify some safety and health limitations related to our contracted prerelease provider’s facility in Uptown Butte,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “The Acadia building was available and offers us an opportunity to address those concerns along with provide a centralized location for programming and job readiness services to help our population be successful.”

The current Butte Prerelease Center, operated by CCCS, is located in a cluster of buildings constructed more than 120 years ago. The structures’ age makes it cost-prohibitive to bring them into compliance with ADA, ventilation, etc. standards. Space restrictions limit programming opportunities.

The Acadia building provides sufficient space to accommodate the male and female population of the Butte Prerelease Center — almost 200 residents.